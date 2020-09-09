Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature76° - 79°
WindsFrom the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature75° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 6:38a		High
Wed 1:12p		Low
Wed 7:52p		High
Thu 1:52a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:02a		High
Wed 12:46p		Low
Wed 7:16p		High
Thu 1:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:14a		High
Wed 1:00p		Low
Wed 7:28p		High
Thu 1:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:06a		High
Wed 12:42p		Low
Wed 7:20p		High
Thu 1:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:43a		High
Wed 4:52p		Low
Wed 11:57p		High
Thu 5:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:50a		High
Wed 1:08p		Low
Wed 7:57p		High
Thu 1:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:17a		High
Wed 3:59p		Low
Wed 11:31p		High
Thu 4:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 7:28a		High
Wed 2:06p		Low
Wed 8:37p		High
Thu 2:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:23a		High
Wed 12:50p		Low
Wed 7:29p		High
Thu 1:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:45a		High
Wed 1:20p		Low
Wed 7:49p		High
Thu 1:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:38a		High
Wed 12:57p		Low
Wed 7:31p		High
Thu 1:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 7:35a		High
Wed 2:02p		Low
Wed 8:26p		High
Thu 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Isolated showers late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

