Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 79°
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 6:38a
|High
Wed 1:12p
|Low
Wed 7:52p
|High
Thu 1:52a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:02a
|High
Wed 12:46p
|Low
Wed 7:16p
|High
Thu 1:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:14a
|High
Wed 1:00p
|Low
Wed 7:28p
|High
Thu 1:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:06a
|High
Wed 12:42p
|Low
Wed 7:20p
|High
Thu 1:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:43a
|High
Wed 4:52p
|Low
Wed 11:57p
|High
Thu 5:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:50a
|High
Wed 1:08p
|Low
Wed 7:57p
|High
Thu 1:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:17a
|High
Wed 3:59p
|Low
Wed 11:31p
|High
Thu 4:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:28a
|High
Wed 2:06p
|Low
Wed 8:37p
|High
Thu 2:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:23a
|High
Wed 12:50p
|Low
Wed 7:29p
|High
Thu 1:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:45a
|High
Wed 1:20p
|Low
Wed 7:49p
|High
Thu 1:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:38a
|High
Wed 12:57p
|Low
Wed 7:31p
|High
Thu 1:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:35a
|High
Wed 2:02p
|Low
Wed 8:26p
|High
Thu 2:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Isolated showers late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).