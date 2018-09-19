Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Dogs are allowed on the beaches in Harvey Cedars now until May 30 (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 79°
Winds From the North
10 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 7:05pm
UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 10:30a		 High
Wed 4:34p		 Low
Wed 11:12p		 High
Thu 5:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:54a		 High
Wed 4:08p		 Low
Wed 10:36p		 High
Thu 4:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:06a		 High
Wed 4:22p		 Low
Wed 10:48p		 High
Thu 4:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:58a		 High
Wed 4:04p		 Low
Wed 10:40p		 High
Thu 4:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 7:51a		 Low
Wed 2:35p		 High
Wed 8:14p		 Low
Thu 3:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 10:21a		 High
Wed 4:31p		 Low
Wed 11:05p		 High
Thu 5:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Wed 6:58a		 Low
Wed 2:09p		 High
Wed 7:21p		 Low
Thu 2:51a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 10:41a		 High
Wed 5:08p		 Low
Wed 11:35p		 High
Thu 5:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:03a		 High
Wed 4:27p		 Low
Wed 10:55p		 High
Thu 4:59a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 10:09a		 High
Wed 4:49p		 Low
Wed 11:12p		 High
Thu 5:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:04a		 High
Wed 4:46p		 Low
Wed 11:06p		 High
Thu 5:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 5:01a		 Low
Wed 10:58a		 High
Wed 5:25p		 Low
Wed 11:51p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

