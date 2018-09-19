Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 19, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 79° Winds From the North

10 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 7:05pm UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 10:30a High

Wed 4:34p Low

Wed 11:12p High

Thu 5:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:54a High

Wed 4:08p Low

Wed 10:36p High

Thu 4:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:06a High

Wed 4:22p Low

Wed 10:48p High

Thu 4:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:58a High

Wed 4:04p Low

Wed 10:40p High

Thu 4:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:51a Low

Wed 2:35p High

Wed 8:14p Low

Thu 3:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:21a High

Wed 4:31p Low

Wed 11:05p High

Thu 5:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 6:58a Low

Wed 2:09p High

Wed 7:21p Low

Thu 2:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 10:41a High

Wed 5:08p Low

Wed 11:35p High

Thu 5:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:03a High

Wed 4:27p Low

Wed 10:55p High

Thu 4:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 10:09a High

Wed 4:49p Low

Wed 11:12p High

Thu 5:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:04a High

Wed 4:46p Low

Wed 11:06p High

Thu 5:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 5:01a Low

Wed 10:58a High

Wed 5:25p Low

Wed 11:51p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT : NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).