Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Current Advisories
—Coastal Flood Advisory from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for Ocean, southeastern Burlington, Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties. About a foot of surge is expected to cause minor flooding of tidal waterways at high tide.
—Coastal Flood Advisory from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday for Salem County. About a foot of surge is expected to cause minor flooding of tidal waterways at high tide.
—Coastal Flood Watch for Thursday and Friday for the Jersey Shore. 2 to 3 feet of surge could cause widespread moderate flooding of tidal waterways for several consecutive high tide cycles.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|60° - 63°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
22 - 30 mph (Gust 40 mph)
19 - 26 knots (Gust 35 knots)
|Waves
|6 - 10 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 69°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|7:06am - 6:33pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 5:27a
|Low
Wed 11:41a
|High
Wed 5:44p
|Low
Thu 12:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:01a
|Low
Wed 11:05a
|High
Wed 5:18p
|Low
Wed 11:33p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:15a
|Low
Wed 11:17a
|High
Wed 5:32p
|Low
Wed 11:45p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 11:09a
|High
Wed 5:14p
|Low
Wed 11:37p
|High
Thu 5:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:07a
|Low
Wed 3:46p
|High
Wed 9:24p
|Low
Thu 4:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:23a
|Low
Wed 11:30a
|High
Wed 5:36p
|Low
Thu 12:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:14a
|Low
Wed 3:20p
|High
Wed 8:31p
|Low
Thu 3:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 5:58a
|Low
Wed 11:52a
|High
Wed 6:13p
|Low
Thu 12:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:20a
|Low
Wed 11:17a
|High
Wed 5:32p
|Low
Wed 11:53p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:30a
|Low
Wed 11:29a
|High
Wed 5:54p
|Low
Thu 12:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:38a
|Low
Wed 11:25a
|High
Wed 5:51p
|Low
Thu 12:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 6:19a
|Low
Wed 12:16p
|High
Wed 6:35p
|Low
Thu 12:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming N 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of showers late.
THU: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 13 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 14 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Rain likely.
FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 13 ft. Rain likely.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
SAT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of rain in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).