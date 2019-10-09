Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Current Advisories

—Coastal Flood Advisory from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for Ocean, southeastern Burlington, Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties. About a foot of surge is expected to cause minor flooding of tidal waterways at high tide.

—Coastal Flood Advisory from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday for Salem County. About a foot of surge is expected to cause minor flooding of tidal waterways at high tide.

—Coastal Flood Watch for Thursday and Friday for the Jersey Shore. 2 to 3 feet of surge could cause widespread moderate flooding of tidal waterways for several consecutive high tide cycles.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 60° - 63° Winds From the Northeast

22 - 30 mph (Gust 40 mph)

19 - 26 knots (Gust 35 knots) Waves 6 - 10 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 65° - 69°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Sunrise/Sunset 7:06am - 6:33pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 5:27a Low

Wed 11:41a High

Wed 5:44p Low

Thu 12:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:01a Low

Wed 11:05a High

Wed 5:18p Low

Wed 11:33p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:15a Low

Wed 11:17a High

Wed 5:32p Low

Wed 11:45p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 11:09a High

Wed 5:14p Low

Wed 11:37p High

Thu 5:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:07a Low

Wed 3:46p High

Wed 9:24p Low

Thu 4:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:23a Low

Wed 11:30a High

Wed 5:36p Low

Thu 12:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:14a Low

Wed 3:20p High

Wed 8:31p Low

Thu 3:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 5:58a Low

Wed 11:52a High

Wed 6:13p Low

Thu 12:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:20a Low

Wed 11:17a High

Wed 5:32p Low

Wed 11:53p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:30a Low

Wed 11:29a High

Wed 5:54p Low

Thu 12:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:38a Low

Wed 11:25a High

Wed 5:51p Low

Thu 12:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 6:19a Low

Wed 12:16p High

Wed 6:35p Low

Thu 12:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming N 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of showers late.

THU: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 13 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 14 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Rain likely.

FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 13 ft. Rain likely.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

SAT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of rain in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).