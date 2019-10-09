Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Very choppy waves at Allenhurst, N.J. this morning. (Bud McCormick)

Current Advisories

—Coastal Flood Advisory from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for Ocean, southeastern Burlington, Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties. About a foot of surge is expected to cause minor flooding of tidal waterways at high tide.
—Coastal Flood Advisory from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday for Salem County. About a foot of surge is expected to cause minor flooding of tidal waterways at high tide.
—Coastal Flood Watch for Thursday and Friday for the Jersey Shore. 2 to 3 feet of surge could cause widespread moderate flooding of tidal waterways for several consecutive high tide cycles.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature60° - 63°
WindsFrom the Northeast
22 - 30 mph (Gust 40 mph)
19 - 26 knots (Gust 35 knots)
Waves6 - 10 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature65° - 69°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Sunrise/Sunset7:06am - 6:33pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 5:27a		Low
Wed 11:41a		High
Wed 5:44p		Low
Thu 12:09a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:01a		Low
Wed 11:05a		High
Wed 5:18p		Low
Wed 11:33p		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:15a		Low
Wed 11:17a		High
Wed 5:32p		Low
Wed 11:45p		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 11:09a		High
Wed 5:14p		Low
Wed 11:37p		High
Thu 5:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:07a		Low
Wed 3:46p		High
Wed 9:24p		Low
Thu 4:14a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:23a		Low
Wed 11:30a		High
Wed 5:36p		Low
Thu 12:03a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 8:14a		Low
Wed 3:20p		High
Wed 8:31p		Low
Thu 3:48a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 5:58a		Low
Wed 11:52a		High
Wed 6:13p		Low
Thu 12:34a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:20a		Low
Wed 11:17a		High
Wed 5:32p		Low
Wed 11:53p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 5:30a		Low
Wed 11:29a		High
Wed 5:54p		Low
Thu 12:11a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:38a		Low
Wed 11:25a		High
Wed 5:51p		Low
Thu 12:06a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 6:19a		Low
Wed 12:16p		High
Wed 6:35p		Low
Thu 12:52a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming N 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of showers late.

THU: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 13 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 14 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Rain likely.

FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 13 ft. Rain likely.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

SAT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of rain in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top