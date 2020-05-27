Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Beach in Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. EDT this morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature62° - 74°
WindsFrom the Southeast
6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature58° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 6:02a		High
Wed 12:11p		Low
Wed 5:53p		High
Thu 12:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:26a		High
Wed 11:45a		Low
Wed 5:17p		High
Wed 11:41p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:38a		High
Wed 11:59a		Low
Wed 5:29p		High
Wed 11:55p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:30a		High
Wed 11:41a		Low
Wed 5:21p		High
Wed 11:37p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:07a		High
Wed 3:51p		Low
Wed 9:58p		High
Thu 3:47a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:10a		High
Wed 11:58a		Low
Wed 5:46p		High
Thu 12:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 9:41a		High
Wed 2:58p		Low
Wed 9:32p		High
Thu 2:54a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:44a		High
Wed 12:48p		Low
Wed 6:21p		High
Thu 12:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:39a		High
Wed 11:35a		Low
Wed 5:23p		High
Wed 11:43p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:08a		High
Wed 12:11p		Low
Wed 5:50p		High
Thu 12:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:44a		High
Wed 11:39a		Low
Wed 5:32p		High
Wed 11:58p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:37a		High
Wed 12:46p		Low
Wed 6:32p		High
Thu 1:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the morning. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late in the morning.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

