Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. EDT this morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 62° - 74° Winds From the Southeast

6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 58° - 64°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 6:02a High

Wed 12:11p Low

Wed 5:53p High

Thu 12:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:26a High

Wed 11:45a Low

Wed 5:17p High

Wed 11:41p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:38a High

Wed 11:59a Low

Wed 5:29p High

Wed 11:55p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:30a High

Wed 11:41a Low

Wed 5:21p High

Wed 11:37p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:07a High

Wed 3:51p Low

Wed 9:58p High

Thu 3:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:10a High

Wed 11:58a Low

Wed 5:46p High

Thu 12:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:41a High

Wed 2:58p Low

Wed 9:32p High

Thu 2:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:44a High

Wed 12:48p Low

Wed 6:21p High

Thu 12:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:39a High

Wed 11:35a Low

Wed 5:23p High

Wed 11:43p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:08a High

Wed 12:11p Low

Wed 5:50p High

Thu 12:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:44a High

Wed 11:39a Low

Wed 5:32p High

Wed 11:58p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:37a High

Wed 12:46p Low

Wed 6:32p High

Thu 1:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the morning. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late in the morning.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).