Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. EDT this morning
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|62° - 74°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 6:02a
|High
Wed 12:11p
|Low
Wed 5:53p
|High
Thu 12:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|High
Wed 11:45a
|Low
Wed 5:17p
|High
Wed 11:41p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:38a
|High
Wed 11:59a
|Low
Wed 5:29p
|High
Wed 11:55p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:30a
|High
Wed 11:41a
|Low
Wed 5:21p
|High
Wed 11:37p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:07a
|High
Wed 3:51p
|Low
Wed 9:58p
|High
Thu 3:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:10a
|High
Wed 11:58a
|Low
Wed 5:46p
|High
Thu 12:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:41a
|High
Wed 2:58p
|Low
Wed 9:32p
|High
Thu 2:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:44a
|High
Wed 12:48p
|Low
Wed 6:21p
|High
Thu 12:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:39a
|High
Wed 11:35a
|Low
Wed 5:23p
|High
Wed 11:43p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:08a
|High
Wed 12:11p
|Low
Wed 5:50p
|High
Thu 12:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:44a
|High
Wed 11:39a
|Low
Wed 5:32p
|High
Wed 11:58p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:37a
|High
Wed 12:46p
|Low
Wed 6:32p
|High
Thu 1:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the morning. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late in the morning.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).