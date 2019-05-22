Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 73° Winds From the South

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 54° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:16pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:13a High

Wed 11:20a Low

Wed 5:14p High

Wed 11:32p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:54a Low

Wed 4:38p High

Wed 11:06p Low

Thu 5:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:08a Low

Wed 4:50p High

Wed 11:20p Low

Thu 5:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:50a Low

Wed 4:42p High

Wed 11:02p Low

Thu 5:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:18a High

Wed 3:00p Low

Wed 9:19p High

Thu 3:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:15a High

Wed 11:08a Low

Wed 5:10p High

Wed 11:22p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:52a High

Wed 2:07p Low

Wed 8:53p High

Thu 2:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:43a High

Wed 11:50a Low

Wed 5:35p High

Thu 12:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:51a Low

Wed 4:47p High

Wed 11:05p Low

Thu 5:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:16a High

Wed 11:15a Low

Wed 4:59p High

Wed 11:34p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:57a Low

Wed 4:42p High

Wed 11:12p Low

Thu 5:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:53a High

Wed 11:57a Low

Wed 5:47p High

Thu 12:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : N winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 5 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning.

FRI : NW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT : N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN : W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).