Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 73°
Winds From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 54° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:16pm
UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 5:13a		 High
Wed 11:20a		 Low
Wed 5:14p		 High
Wed 11:32p		  
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Wed 10:54a		 Low
Wed 4:38p		 High
Wed 11:06p		 Low
Thu 5:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Wed 11:08a		 Low
Wed 4:50p		 High
Wed 11:20p		 Low
Thu 5:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Wed 10:50a		 Low
Wed 4:42p		 High
Wed 11:02p		 Low
Thu 5:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 9:18a		 High
Wed 3:00p		 Low
Wed 9:19p		 High
Thu 3:12a		  
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 5:15a		 High
Wed 11:08a		 Low
Wed 5:10p		 High
Wed 11:22p		  
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 8:52a		 High
Wed 2:07p		 Low
Wed 8:53p		 High
Thu 2:19a		  
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 5:43a		 High
Wed 11:50a		 Low
Wed 5:35p		 High
Thu 12:02a		  
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Wed 10:51a		 Low
Wed 4:47p		 High
Wed 11:05p		 Low
Thu 5:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 5:16a		 High
Wed 11:15a		 Low
Wed 4:59p		 High
Wed 11:34p		  
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Wed 10:57a		 Low
Wed 4:42p		 High
Wed 11:12p		 Low
Thu 5:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 5:53a		 High
Wed 11:57a		 Low
Wed 5:47p		 High
Thu 12:11a		  

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 5 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning.

FRI: NW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

