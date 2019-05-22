Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 22, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|63° - 73°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:43am - 8:16pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:13a
|High
Wed 11:20a
|Low
Wed 5:14p
|High
Wed 11:32p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:54a
|Low
Wed 4:38p
|High
Wed 11:06p
|Low
Thu 5:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:08a
|Low
Wed 4:50p
|High
Wed 11:20p
|Low
Thu 5:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:50a
|Low
Wed 4:42p
|High
Wed 11:02p
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:18a
|High
Wed 3:00p
|Low
Wed 9:19p
|High
Thu 3:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|High
Wed 11:08a
|Low
Wed 5:10p
|High
Wed 11:22p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:52a
|High
Wed 2:07p
|Low
Wed 8:53p
|High
Thu 2:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:43a
|High
Wed 11:50a
|Low
Wed 5:35p
|High
Thu 12:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:51a
|Low
Wed 4:47p
|High
Wed 11:05p
|Low
Thu 5:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:16a
|High
Wed 11:15a
|Low
Wed 4:59p
|High
Wed 11:34p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:57a
|Low
Wed 4:42p
|High
Wed 11:12p
|Low
Thu 5:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:53a
|High
Wed 11:57a
|Low
Wed 5:47p
|High
Thu 12:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 5 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning.
FRI: NW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).