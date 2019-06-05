Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 5, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 83°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
15 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
13 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Brigantine Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:05a
|Low
Wed 4:10p
|High
Wed 10:11p
|Low
Thu 5:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:39a
|Low
Wed 3:34p
|High
Wed 9:45p
|Low
Thu 4:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:53a
|Low
Wed 3:46p
|High
Wed 9:59p
|Low
Thu 4:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:35a
|Low
Wed 3:38p
|High
Wed 9:41p
|Low
Thu 4:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:20a
|High
Wed 1:45p
|Low
Wed 8:15p
|High
Thu 1:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:58a
|Low
Wed 3:58p
|High
Wed 10:06p
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:54a
|High
Wed 12:52p
|Low
Wed 7:49p
|High
Thu 12:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:47a
|Low
Wed 4:28p
|High
Wed 11:01p
|Low
Thu 5:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:39a
|Low
Wed 3:29p
|High
Wed 9:53p
|Low
Thu 4:32a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:17a
|Low
Wed 3:57p
|High
Wed 10:37p
|Low
Thu 5:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:43a
|Low
Wed 3:36p
|High
Wed 10:04p
|Low
Thu 4:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:49a
|Low
Wed 4:35p
|High
Wed 11:06p
|Low
Thu 5:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Scattered sprinkles early this morning. A chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely early in the evening, then showers and scattered tstms in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.
FRI: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).