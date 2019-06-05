Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 5, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 83° Winds From the Southwest

15 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)

13 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 64° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:26pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:05a Low

Wed 4:10p High

Wed 10:11p Low

Thu 5:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:39a Low

Wed 3:34p High

Wed 9:45p Low

Thu 4:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:53a Low

Wed 3:46p High

Wed 9:59p Low

Thu 4:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:35a Low

Wed 3:38p High

Wed 9:41p Low

Thu 4:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:20a High

Wed 1:45p Low

Wed 8:15p High

Thu 1:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:58a Low

Wed 3:58p High

Wed 10:06p Low

Thu 5:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:54a High

Wed 12:52p Low

Wed 7:49p High

Thu 12:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:47a Low

Wed 4:28p High

Wed 11:01p Low

Thu 5:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:39a Low

Wed 3:29p High

Wed 9:53p Low

Thu 4:32a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:17a Low

Wed 3:57p High

Wed 10:37p Low

Thu 5:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:43a Low

Wed 3:36p High

Wed 10:04p Low

Thu 4:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:49a Low

Wed 4:35p High

Wed 11:06p Low

Thu 5:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Scattered sprinkles early this morning. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely early in the evening, then showers and scattered tstms in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

FRI : NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).