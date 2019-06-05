Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Yellow flag flies on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 83°
Winds From the Southwest
15 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
13 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 64° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:26pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 10:05a		 Low
Wed 4:10p		 High
Wed 10:11p		 Low
Thu 5:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:39a		 Low
Wed 3:34p		 High
Wed 9:45p		 Low
Thu 4:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:53a		 Low
Wed 3:46p		 High
Wed 9:59p		 Low
Thu 4:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:35a		 Low
Wed 3:38p		 High
Wed 9:41p		 Low
Thu 4:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 8:20a		 High
Wed 1:45p		 Low
Wed 8:15p		 High
Thu 1:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 9:58a		 Low
Wed 3:58p		 High
Wed 10:06p		 Low
Thu 5:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 7:54a		 High
Wed 12:52p		 Low
Wed 7:49p		 High
Thu 12:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 10:47a		 Low
Wed 4:28p		 High
Wed 11:01p		 Low
Thu 5:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:39a		 Low
Wed 3:29p		 High
Wed 9:53p		 Low
Thu 4:32a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 10:17a		 Low
Wed 3:57p		 High
Wed 10:37p		 Low
Thu 5:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:43a		 Low
Wed 3:36p		 High
Wed 10:04p		 Low
Thu 4:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 10:49a		 Low
Wed 4:35p		 High
Wed 11:06p		 Low
Thu 5:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Scattered sprinkles early this morning. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely early in the evening, then showers and scattered tstms in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

