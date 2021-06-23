Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 76°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
6 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:06a
|Low
Wed 1:18p
|High
Wed 7:33p
|Low
Thu 2:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:40a
|Low
Wed 12:42p
|High
Wed 7:07p
|Low
Thu 1:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:54a
|Low
Wed 12:54p
|High
Wed 7:21p
|Low
Thu 1:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:36a
|Low
Wed 12:46p
|High
Wed 7:03p
|Low
Thu 1:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:21a
|High
Wed 10:46a
|Low
Wed 5:23p
|High
Wed 11:13p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:57a
|Low
Wed 1:11p
|High
Wed 7:25p
|Low
Thu 2:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:53a
|Low
Wed 4:57p
|High
Wed 10:20p
|Low
Thu 5:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 7:45a
|Low
Wed 1:35p
|High
Wed 8:11p
|Low
Thu 2:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:42a
|Low
Wed 12:42p
|High
Wed 7:12p
|Low
Thu 1:41a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:09a
|Low
Wed 1:04p
|High
Wed 7:46p
|Low
Thu 2:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:50a
|Low
Wed 12:48p
|High
Wed 7:19p
|Low
Thu 1:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:51a
|Low
Wed 1:43p
|High
Wed 8:19p
|Low
Thu 2:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then diminishing to around 5 kt early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight, then becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU...E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI...E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT...S winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN...S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).