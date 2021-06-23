Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 76° Winds From the South

7 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

6 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 62° - 75°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:06a Low

Wed 1:18p High

Wed 7:33p Low

Thu 2:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:40a Low

Wed 12:42p High

Wed 7:07p Low

Thu 1:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:54a Low

Wed 12:54p High

Wed 7:21p Low

Thu 1:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:36a Low

Wed 12:46p High

Wed 7:03p Low

Thu 1:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:21a High

Wed 10:46a Low

Wed 5:23p High

Wed 11:13p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:57a Low

Wed 1:11p High

Wed 7:25p Low

Thu 2:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:53a Low

Wed 4:57p High

Wed 10:20p Low

Thu 5:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:45a Low

Wed 1:35p High

Wed 8:11p Low

Thu 2:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:42a Low

Wed 12:42p High

Wed 7:12p Low

Thu 1:41a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:09a Low

Wed 1:04p High

Wed 7:46p Low

Thu 2:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:50a Low

Wed 12:48p High

Wed 7:19p Low

Thu 1:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:51a Low

Wed 1:43p High

Wed 8:19p Low

Thu 2:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then diminishing to around 5 kt early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight, then becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU...E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI...E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT...S winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN...S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).