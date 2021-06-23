Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Asbury Park at sunrise (Lou Russo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature70° - 76°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
6 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature62° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 7:06a		Low
Wed 1:18p		High
Wed 7:33p		Low
Thu 2:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:40a		Low
Wed 12:42p		High
Wed 7:07p		Low
Thu 1:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:54a		Low
Wed 12:54p		High
Wed 7:21p		Low
Thu 1:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:36a		Low
Wed 12:46p		High
Wed 7:03p		Low
Thu 1:39a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:21a		High
Wed 10:46a		Low
Wed 5:23p		High
Wed 11:13p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:57a		Low
Wed 1:11p		High
Wed 7:25p		Low
Thu 2:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 9:53a		Low
Wed 4:57p		High
Wed 10:20p		Low
Thu 5:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 7:45a		Low
Wed 1:35p		High
Wed 8:11p		Low
Thu 2:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:42a		Low
Wed 12:42p		High
Wed 7:12p		Low
Thu 1:41a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 7:09a		Low
Wed 1:04p		High
Wed 7:46p		Low
Thu 2:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:50a		Low
Wed 12:48p		High
Wed 7:19p		Low
Thu 1:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 7:51a		Low
Wed 1:43p		High
Wed 8:19p		Low
Thu 2:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then diminishing to around 5 kt early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight, then becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU...E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI...E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT...S winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN...S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top