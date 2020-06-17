Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature67° - 72°
WindsFrom the East
9 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature62° - 70°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 5:43a		Low
Wed 11:49a		High
Wed 6:08p		Low
Thu 12:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:17a		Low
Wed 11:13a		High
Wed 5:42p		Low
Thu 12:05a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:31a		Low
Wed 11:25a		High
Wed 5:56p		Low
Thu 12:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:13a		Low
Wed 11:17a		High
Wed 5:38p		Low
Thu 12:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:23a		Low
Wed 3:54p		High
Wed 9:48p		Low
Thu 4:46a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:37a		Low
Wed 11:41a		High
Wed 6:02p		Low
Thu 12:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 8:30a		Low
Wed 3:28p		High
Wed 8:55p		Low
Thu 4:20a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 6:17a		Low
Wed 12:15p		High
Wed 6:49p		Low
Thu 1:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:24a		Low
Wed 11:22a		High
Wed 5:52p		Low
Thu 12:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 5:41a		Low
Wed 11:40a		High
Wed 6:12p		Low
Thu 12:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:32a		Low
Wed 11:29a		High
Wed 6:00p		Low
Thu 12:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 6:27a		Low
Wed 12:22p		High
Wed 6:53p		Low
Thu 1:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

