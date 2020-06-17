Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 72° Winds From the East

9 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 62° - 70°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 5:43a Low

Wed 11:49a High

Wed 6:08p Low

Thu 12:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:17a Low

Wed 11:13a High

Wed 5:42p Low

Thu 12:05a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:31a Low

Wed 11:25a High

Wed 5:56p Low

Thu 12:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:13a Low

Wed 11:17a High

Wed 5:38p Low

Thu 12:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:23a Low

Wed 3:54p High

Wed 9:48p Low

Thu 4:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:37a Low

Wed 11:41a High

Wed 6:02p Low

Thu 12:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:30a Low

Wed 3:28p High

Wed 8:55p Low

Thu 4:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 6:17a Low

Wed 12:15p High

Wed 6:49p Low

Thu 1:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:24a Low

Wed 11:22a High

Wed 5:52p Low

Thu 12:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:41a Low

Wed 11:40a High

Wed 6:12p Low

Thu 12:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:32a Low

Wed 11:29a High

Wed 6:00p Low

Thu 12:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 6:27a Low

Wed 12:22p High

Wed 6:53p Low

Thu 1:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

