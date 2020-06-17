Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 72°
|Winds
|From the East
9 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 70°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 5:43a
|Low
Wed 11:49a
|High
Wed 6:08p
|Low
Thu 12:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:17a
|Low
Wed 11:13a
|High
Wed 5:42p
|Low
Thu 12:05a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:31a
|Low
Wed 11:25a
|High
Wed 5:56p
|Low
Thu 12:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:13a
|Low
Wed 11:17a
|High
Wed 5:38p
|Low
Thu 12:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:23a
|Low
Wed 3:54p
|High
Wed 9:48p
|Low
Thu 4:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:37a
|Low
Wed 11:41a
|High
Wed 6:02p
|Low
Thu 12:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:30a
|Low
Wed 3:28p
|High
Wed 8:55p
|Low
Thu 4:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 6:17a
|Low
Wed 12:15p
|High
Wed 6:49p
|Low
Thu 1:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:24a
|Low
Wed 11:22a
|High
Wed 5:52p
|Low
Thu 12:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:41a
|Low
Wed 11:40a
|High
Wed 6:12p
|Low
Thu 12:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:32a
|Low
Wed 11:29a
|High
Wed 6:00p
|Low
Thu 12:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 6:27a
|Low
Wed 12:22p
|High
Wed 6:53p
|Low
Thu 1:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: E winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).