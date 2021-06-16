Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 80° Winds From the Northwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 67° - 74°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:28pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 6:48a High

Wed 1:07p Low

Wed 6:50p High

Thu 1:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:12a High

Wed 12:41p Low

Wed 6:14p High

Thu 12:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:24a High

Wed 12:55p Low

Wed 6:26p High

Thu 12:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:16a High

Wed 12:37p Low

Wed 6:18p High

Thu 12:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:53a High

Wed 4:47p Low

Wed 10:55p High

Thu 4:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:57a High

Wed 12:53p Low

Wed 6:47p High

Thu 12:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:27a High

Wed 3:54p Low

Wed 10:29p High

Thu 3:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:34a High

Wed 1:44p Low

Wed 7:22p High

Thu 1:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:30a High

Wed 12:34p Low

Wed 6:24p High

Thu 12:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:57a High

Wed 1:03p Low

Wed 6:50p High

Thu 1:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:39a High

Wed 12:38p Low

Wed 6:36p High

Thu 12:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:28a High

Wed 1:40p Low

Wed 7:32p High

Thu 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT...SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT...W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN...W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).