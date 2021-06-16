Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature73° - 80°
WindsFrom the Northwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature67° - 74°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:28pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 6:48a		High
Wed 1:07p		Low
Wed 6:50p		High
Thu 1:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:12a		High
Wed 12:41p		Low
Wed 6:14p		High
Thu 12:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:24a		High
Wed 12:55p		Low
Wed 6:26p		High
Thu 12:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:16a		High
Wed 12:37p		Low
Wed 6:18p		High
Thu 12:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:53a		High
Wed 4:47p		Low
Wed 10:55p		High
Thu 4:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:57a		High
Wed 12:53p		Low
Wed 6:47p		High
Thu 12:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:27a		High
Wed 3:54p		Low
Wed 10:29p		High
Thu 3:48a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 7:34a		High
Wed 1:44p		Low
Wed 7:22p		High
Thu 1:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:30a		High
Wed 12:34p		Low
Wed 6:24p		High
Thu 12:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:57a		High
Wed 1:03p		Low
Wed 6:50p		High
Thu 1:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:39a		High
Wed 12:38p		Low
Wed 6:36p		High
Thu 12:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 7:28a		High
Wed 1:40p		Low
Wed 7:32p		High
Thu 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT...SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT...W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN...W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

