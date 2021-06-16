Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 74°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 6:48a
|High
Wed 1:07p
|Low
Wed 6:50p
|High
Thu 1:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:12a
|High
Wed 12:41p
|Low
Wed 6:14p
|High
Thu 12:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:24a
|High
Wed 12:55p
|Low
Wed 6:26p
|High
Thu 12:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:16a
|High
Wed 12:37p
|Low
Wed 6:18p
|High
Thu 12:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:53a
|High
Wed 4:47p
|Low
Wed 10:55p
|High
Thu 4:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:57a
|High
Wed 12:53p
|Low
Wed 6:47p
|High
Thu 12:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:27a
|High
Wed 3:54p
|Low
Wed 10:29p
|High
Thu 3:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:34a
|High
Wed 1:44p
|Low
Wed 7:22p
|High
Thu 1:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:30a
|High
Wed 12:34p
|Low
Wed 6:24p
|High
Thu 12:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:57a
|High
Wed 1:03p
|Low
Wed 6:50p
|High
Thu 1:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:39a
|High
Wed 12:38p
|Low
Wed 6:36p
|High
Thu 12:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:28a
|High
Wed 1:40p
|Low
Wed 7:32p
|High
Thu 1:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT...SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT NIGHT...W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
SUN...W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).