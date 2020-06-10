Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

 

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect from this afternoon through Thursday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature72° - 83°
WindsFrom the South
14 - 24 mph (Gust 35 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 30 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature63° - 75°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 6:12a		High
Wed 12:28p		Low
Wed 6:19p		High
Thu 12:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:36a		High
Wed 12:02p		Low
Wed 5:43p		High
Thu 12:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:48a		High
Wed 12:16p		Low
Wed 5:55p		High
Thu 12:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:40a		High
Wed 11:58a		Low
Wed 5:47p		High
Thu 12:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:17a		High
Wed 4:08p		Low
Wed 10:24p		High
Thu 4:19a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:19a		High
Wed 12:16p		Low
Wed 6:19p		High
Thu 12:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 9:51a		High
Wed 3:15p		Low
Wed 9:58p		High
Thu 3:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:45a		High
Wed 12:54p		Low
Wed 6:42p		High
Thu 1:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:57a		High
Wed 12:00p		Low
Wed 5:55p		High
Thu 12:11a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:20a		High
Wed 12:21p		Low
Wed 6:10p		High
Thu 12:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:03a		High
Wed 12:06p		Low
Wed 5:52p		High
Thu 12:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:55a		High
Wed 1:01p		Low
Wed 6:54p		High
Thu 1:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

