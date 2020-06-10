Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 83° Winds From the South

14 - 24 mph (Gust 35 mph)

12 - 21 knots (Gust 30 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 63° - 75°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 6:12a High

Wed 12:28p Low

Wed 6:19p High

Thu 12:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:36a High

Wed 12:02p Low

Wed 5:43p High

Thu 12:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:48a High

Wed 12:16p Low

Wed 5:55p High

Thu 12:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:40a High

Wed 11:58a Low

Wed 5:47p High

Thu 12:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:17a High

Wed 4:08p Low

Wed 10:24p High

Thu 4:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:19a High

Wed 12:16p Low

Wed 6:19p High

Thu 12:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:51a High

Wed 3:15p Low

Wed 9:58p High

Thu 3:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:45a High

Wed 12:54p Low

Wed 6:42p High

Thu 1:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:57a High

Wed 12:00p Low

Wed 5:55p High

Thu 12:11a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:20a High

Wed 12:21p Low

Wed 6:10p High

Thu 12:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:03a High

Wed 12:06p Low

Wed 5:52p High

Thu 12:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:55a High

Wed 1:01p Low

Wed 6:54p High

Thu 1:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).