Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
- Small Craft Advisory in effect from this afternoon through Thursday afternoon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 83°
|Winds
|From the South
14 - 24 mph (Gust 35 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 30 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 75°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 6:12a
|High
Wed 12:28p
|Low
Wed 6:19p
|High
Thu 12:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:36a
|High
Wed 12:02p
|Low
Wed 5:43p
|High
Thu 12:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:48a
|High
Wed 12:16p
|Low
Wed 5:55p
|High
Thu 12:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:40a
|High
Wed 11:58a
|Low
Wed 5:47p
|High
Thu 12:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:17a
|High
Wed 4:08p
|Low
Wed 10:24p
|High
Thu 4:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:19a
|High
Wed 12:16p
|Low
Wed 6:19p
|High
Thu 12:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:51a
|High
Wed 3:15p
|Low
Wed 9:58p
|High
Thu 3:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:45a
|High
Wed 12:54p
|Low
Wed 6:42p
|High
Thu 1:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:57a
|High
Wed 12:00p
|Low
Wed 5:55p
|High
Thu 12:11a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:20a
|High
Wed 12:21p
|Low
Wed 6:10p
|High
Thu 12:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:03a
|High
Wed 12:06p
|Low
Wed 5:52p
|High
Thu 12:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:55a
|High
Wed 1:01p
|Low
Wed 6:54p
|High
Thu 1:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).