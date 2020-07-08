Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 86°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:00a
|High
Wed 11:07a
|Low
Wed 5:05p
|High
Wed 11:18p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:41a
|Low
Wed 4:29p
|High
Wed 10:52p
|Low
Thu 5:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:55a
|Low
Wed 4:41p
|High
Wed 11:06p
|Low
Thu 5:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:37a
|Low
Wed 4:33p
|High
Wed 10:48p
|Low
Thu 5:08a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:05a
|High
Wed 2:47p
|Low
Wed 9:10p
|High
Thu 2:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:01a
|High
Wed 10:54a
|Low
Wed 4:59p
|High
Wed 11:08p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:39a
|High
Wed 1:54p
|Low
Wed 8:44p
|High
Thu 2:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:29a
|High
Wed 11:36a
|Low
Wed 5:23p
|High
Wed 11:46p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:40a
|Low
Wed 4:37p
|High
Wed 10:52p
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:02a
|High
Wed 11:06a
|Low
Wed 4:51p
|High
Wed 11:24p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:46a
|Low
Wed 4:32p
|High
Wed 11:01p
|Low
Thu 5:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:40a
|High
Wed 11:44a
|Low
Wed 5:36p
|High
Wed 11:59p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers likely.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely.
SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).