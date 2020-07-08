Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Sunrise surfing at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature76° - 86°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature70° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:00a		High
Wed 11:07a		Low
Wed 5:05p		High
Wed 11:18p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:41a		Low
Wed 4:29p		High
Wed 10:52p		Low
Thu 5:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:55a		Low
Wed 4:41p		High
Wed 11:06p		Low
Thu 5:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:37a		Low
Wed 4:33p		High
Wed 10:48p		Low
Thu 5:08a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:05a		High
Wed 2:47p		Low
Wed 9:10p		High
Thu 2:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:01a		High
Wed 10:54a		Low
Wed 4:59p		High
Wed 11:08p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:39a		High
Wed 1:54p		Low
Wed 8:44p		High
Thu 2:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:29a		High
Wed 11:36a		Low
Wed 5:23p		High
Wed 11:46p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:40a		Low
Wed 4:37p		High
Wed 10:52p		Low
Thu 5:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 5:02a		High
Wed 11:06a		Low
Wed 4:51p		High
Wed 11:24p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:46a		Low
Wed 4:32p		High
Wed 11:01p		Low
Thu 5:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:40a		High
Wed 11:44a		Low
Wed 5:36p		High
Wed 11:59p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers likely.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

