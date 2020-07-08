Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 86° Winds From the South

9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:00a High

Wed 11:07a Low

Wed 5:05p High

Wed 11:18p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:41a Low

Wed 4:29p High

Wed 10:52p Low

Thu 5:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:55a Low

Wed 4:41p High

Wed 11:06p Low

Thu 5:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:37a Low

Wed 4:33p High

Wed 10:48p Low

Thu 5:08a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:05a High

Wed 2:47p Low

Wed 9:10p High

Thu 2:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:01a High

Wed 10:54a Low

Wed 4:59p High

Wed 11:08p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:39a High

Wed 1:54p Low

Wed 8:44p High

Thu 2:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:29a High

Wed 11:36a Low

Wed 5:23p High

Wed 11:46p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:40a Low

Wed 4:37p High

Wed 10:52p Low

Thu 5:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:02a High

Wed 11:06a Low

Wed 4:51p High

Wed 11:24p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:46a Low

Wed 4:32p High

Wed 11:01p Low

Thu 5:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:40a High

Wed 11:44a Low

Wed 5:36p High

Wed 11:59p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers likely.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).