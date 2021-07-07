Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature82° - 92°
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature65° - 82°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 6:51a		Low
Wed 12:43p		High
Wed 7:04p		Low
Thu 1:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:25a		Low
Wed 12:07p		High
Wed 6:38p		Low
Thu 1:06a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:39a		Low
Wed 12:19p		High
Wed 6:52p		Low
Thu 1:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:21a		Low
Wed 12:11p		High
Wed 6:34p		Low
Thu 1:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:02a		High
Wed 10:31a		Low
Wed 4:48p		High
Wed 10:44p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:42a		Low
Wed 12:36p		High
Wed 6:55p		Low
Thu 1:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 9:38a		Low
Wed 4:22p		High
Wed 9:51p		Low
Thu 5:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 7:23a		Low
Wed 1:08p		High
Wed 7:43p		Low
Thu 2:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:29a		Low
Wed 12:15p		High
Wed 6:47p		Low
Thu 1:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 6:43a		Low
Wed 12:34p		High
Wed 7:13p		Low
Thu 1:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:33a		Low
Wed 12:22p		High
Wed 6:55p		Low
Thu 1:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 7:33a		Low
Wed 1:18p		High
Wed 7:52p		Low
Thu 2:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

THU...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Tstms likely until early morning. Showers after midnight. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

SAT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT...E winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top