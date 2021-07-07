Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 92° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 65° - 82°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:51a Low

Wed 12:43p High

Wed 7:04p Low

Thu 1:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:25a Low

Wed 12:07p High

Wed 6:38p Low

Thu 1:06a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:39a Low

Wed 12:19p High

Wed 6:52p Low

Thu 1:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:21a Low

Wed 12:11p High

Wed 6:34p Low

Thu 1:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:02a High

Wed 10:31a Low

Wed 4:48p High

Wed 10:44p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:42a Low

Wed 12:36p High

Wed 6:55p Low

Thu 1:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:38a Low

Wed 4:22p High

Wed 9:51p Low

Thu 5:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:23a Low

Wed 1:08p High

Wed 7:43p Low

Thu 2:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:29a Low

Wed 12:15p High

Wed 6:47p Low

Thu 1:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 6:43a Low

Wed 12:34p High

Wed 7:13p Low

Thu 1:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:33a Low

Wed 12:22p High

Wed 6:55p Low

Thu 1:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:33a Low

Wed 1:18p High

Wed 7:52p Low

Thu 2:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

THU...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Tstms likely until early morning. Showers after midnight. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

SAT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT...E winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).