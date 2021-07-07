Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 92°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 82°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 6:51a
|Low
Wed 12:43p
|High
Wed 7:04p
|Low
Thu 1:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:25a
|Low
Wed 12:07p
|High
Wed 6:38p
|Low
Thu 1:06a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:39a
|Low
Wed 12:19p
|High
Wed 6:52p
|Low
Thu 1:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:21a
|Low
Wed 12:11p
|High
Wed 6:34p
|Low
Thu 1:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:02a
|High
Wed 10:31a
|Low
Wed 4:48p
|High
Wed 10:44p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:42a
|Low
Wed 12:36p
|High
Wed 6:55p
|Low
Thu 1:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:38a
|Low
Wed 4:22p
|High
Wed 9:51p
|Low
Thu 5:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 7:23a
|Low
Wed 1:08p
|High
Wed 7:43p
|Low
Thu 2:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:29a
|Low
Wed 12:15p
|High
Wed 6:47p
|Low
Thu 1:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 6:43a
|Low
Wed 12:34p
|High
Wed 7:13p
|Low
Thu 1:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:33a
|Low
Wed 12:22p
|High
Wed 6:55p
|Low
Thu 1:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:33a
|Low
Wed 1:18p
|High
Wed 7:52p
|Low
Thu 2:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
THU...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Tstms likely until early morning. Showers after midnight. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
SAT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT...E winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).