Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 79° Winds From the Southeast

9 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)

8 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 71° - 80°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 10:20a High

Wed 4:32p Low

Wed 11:20p High

Thu 5:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:44a High

Wed 4:06p Low

Wed 10:44p High

Thu 4:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:56a High

Wed 4:20p Low

Wed 10:56p High

Thu 4:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:48a High

Wed 4:02p Low

Wed 10:48p High

Thu 4:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:45a Low

Wed 2:25p High

Wed 8:12p Low

Thu 3:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:13a High

Wed 4:34p Low

Wed 11:11p High

Thu 4:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 6:52a Low

Wed 1:59p High

Wed 7:19p Low

Thu 2:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 10:44a High

Wed 5:22p Low

Wed 11:44p High

Thu 5:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:48a High

Wed 4:25p Low

Wed 10:53p High

Thu 4:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 10:04a High

Wed 4:45p Low

Wed 11:08p High

Thu 4:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:56a High

Wed 4:36p Low

Wed 10:53p High

Thu 4:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 10:49a High

Wed 5:21p Low

Wed 11:46p High

Thu 5:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds after midnight.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

