Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 79°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
9 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 10:20a
|High
Wed 4:32p
|Low
Wed 11:20p
|High
Thu 5:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:44a
|High
Wed 4:06p
|Low
Wed 10:44p
|High
Thu 4:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:56a
|High
Wed 4:20p
|Low
Wed 10:56p
|High
Thu 4:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:48a
|High
Wed 4:02p
|Low
Wed 10:48p
|High
Thu 4:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:45a
|Low
Wed 2:25p
|High
Wed 8:12p
|Low
Thu 3:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:13a
|High
Wed 4:34p
|Low
Wed 11:11p
|High
Thu 4:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 6:52a
|Low
Wed 1:59p
|High
Wed 7:19p
|Low
Thu 2:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 10:44a
|High
Wed 5:22p
|Low
Wed 11:44p
|High
Thu 5:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:48a
|High
Wed 4:25p
|Low
Wed 10:53p
|High
Thu 4:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 10:04a
|High
Wed 4:45p
|Low
Wed 11:08p
|High
Thu 4:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:56a
|High
Wed 4:36p
|Low
Wed 10:53p
|High
Thu 4:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 10:49a
|High
Wed 5:21p
|Low
Wed 11:46p
|High
Thu 5:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds after midnight.
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).