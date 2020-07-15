Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Point Pleasant (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature75° - 79°
WindsFrom the Southeast
9 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature71° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 10:20a		High
Wed 4:32p		Low
Wed 11:20p		High
Thu 5:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:44a		High
Wed 4:06p		Low
Wed 10:44p		High
Thu 4:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:56a		High
Wed 4:20p		Low
Wed 10:56p		High
Thu 4:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:48a		High
Wed 4:02p		Low
Wed 10:48p		High
Thu 4:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:45a		Low
Wed 2:25p		High
Wed 8:12p		Low
Thu 3:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:13a		High
Wed 4:34p		Low
Wed 11:11p		High
Thu 4:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 6:52a		Low
Wed 1:59p		High
Wed 7:19p		Low
Thu 2:59a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 10:44a		High
Wed 5:22p		Low
Wed 11:44p		High
Thu 5:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:48a		High
Wed 4:25p		Low
Wed 10:53p		High
Thu 4:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 10:04a		High
Wed 4:45p		Low
Wed 11:08p		High
Thu 4:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:56a		High
Wed 4:36p		Low
Wed 10:53p		High
Thu 4:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 10:49a		High
Wed 5:21p		Low
Wed 11:46p		High
Thu 5:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds after midnight.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

