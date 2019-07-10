Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 88° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:32pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 9:18a High

Wed 3:26p Low

Wed 9:59p High

Thu 3:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:42a High

Wed 3:00p Low

Wed 9:23p High

Thu 3:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:54a High

Wed 3:14p Low

Wed 9:35p High

Thu 3:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:46a High

Wed 2:56p Low

Wed 9:27p High

Thu 3:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:22a Low

Wed 1:23p High

Wed 7:06p Low

Thu 2:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:17a High

Wed 3:22p Low

Wed 9:53p High

Thu 3:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:29a Low

Wed 12:57p High

Wed 6:13p Low

Thu 1:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 9:37a High

Wed 4:03p Low

Wed 10:16p High

Thu 4:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:48a High

Wed 3:16p Low

Wed 9:28p High

Thu 3:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:06a High

Wed 3:42p Low

Wed 9:47p High

Thu 3:55a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:52a High

Wed 3:25p Low

Wed 9:36p High

Thu 3:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 9:47a High

Wed 4:16p Low

Wed 10:29p High

Thu 4:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers and tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

