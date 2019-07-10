Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 10, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 88°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:44am - 8:32pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Bay Head Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 9:18a
|High
Wed 3:26p
|Low
Wed 9:59p
|High
Thu 3:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:42a
|High
Wed 3:00p
|Low
Wed 9:23p
|High
Thu 3:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:54a
|High
Wed 3:14p
|Low
Wed 9:35p
|High
Thu 3:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:46a
|High
Wed 2:56p
|Low
Wed 9:27p
|High
Thu 3:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:22a
|Low
Wed 1:23p
|High
Wed 7:06p
|Low
Thu 2:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:17a
|High
Wed 3:22p
|Low
Wed 9:53p
|High
Thu 3:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:29a
|Low
Wed 12:57p
|High
Wed 6:13p
|Low
Thu 1:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 9:37a
|High
Wed 4:03p
|Low
Wed 10:16p
|High
Thu 4:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:48a
|High
Wed 3:16p
|Low
Wed 9:28p
|High
Thu 3:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 9:06a
|High
Wed 3:42p
|Low
Wed 9:47p
|High
Thu 3:55a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:52a
|High
Wed 3:25p
|Low
Wed 9:36p
|High
Thu 3:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 9:47a
|High
Wed 4:16p
|Low
Wed 10:29p
|High
Thu 4:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers and tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).