Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature78° - 88°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature71° - 76°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:44am - 8:32pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 9:18a		High
Wed 3:26p		Low
Wed 9:59p		High
Thu 3:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:42a		High
Wed 3:00p		Low
Wed 9:23p		High
Thu 3:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:54a		High
Wed 3:14p		Low
Wed 9:35p		High
Thu 3:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:46a		High
Wed 2:56p		Low
Wed 9:27p		High
Thu 3:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:22a		Low
Wed 1:23p		High
Wed 7:06p		Low
Thu 2:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:17a		High
Wed 3:22p		Low
Wed 9:53p		High
Thu 3:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:29a		Low
Wed 12:57p		High
Wed 6:13p		Low
Thu 1:38a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 9:37a		High
Wed 4:03p		Low
Wed 10:16p		High
Thu 4:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:48a		High
Wed 3:16p		Low
Wed 9:28p		High
Thu 3:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 9:06a		High
Wed 3:42p		Low
Wed 9:47p		High
Thu 3:55a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:52a		High
Wed 3:25p		Low
Wed 9:36p		High
Thu 3:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 9:47a		High
Wed 4:16p		Low
Wed 10:29p		High
Thu 4:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers and tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

