Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 82° Winds From the Northwest

10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 8:39a High

Wed 2:54p Low

Wed 9:38p High

Thu 3:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:03a High

Wed 2:28p Low

Wed 9:02p High

Thu 2:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:15a High

Wed 2:42p Low

Wed 9:14p High

Thu 3:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:07a High

Wed 2:24p Low

Wed 9:06p High

Thu 2:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:58a Low

Wed 12:44p High

Wed 6:34p Low

Thu 1:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:38a High

Wed 2:48p Low

Wed 9:35p High

Thu 3:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:05a Low

Wed 12:18p High

Wed 5:41p Low

Thu 1:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 9:00a High

Wed 3:32p Low

Wed 9:58p High

Thu 4:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:08a High

Wed 2:41p Low

Wed 9:08p High

Thu 3:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 8:26a High

Wed 3:11p Low

Wed 9:30p High

Thu 3:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:10a High

Wed 2:47p Low

Wed 9:17p High

Thu 3:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 9:08a High

Wed 3:42p Low

Wed 10:07p High

Thu 4:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds after midnight.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).