Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 76° Winds From the Northeast

17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)

15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 79°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:41a Low

Wed 2:53p High

Wed 8:52p Low

Thu 3:34a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:15a Low

Wed 2:17p High

Wed 8:26p Low

Thu 2:58a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:29a Low

Wed 2:29p High

Wed 8:40p Low

Thu 3:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:11a Low

Wed 2:21p High

Wed 8:22p Low

Thu 3:02a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:54a High

Wed 12:21p Low

Wed 6:58p High

Thu 12:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:33a Low

Wed 2:45p High

Wed 8:47p Low

Thu 3:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:28a High

Wed 11:28a Low

Wed 6:32p High

Wed 11:39p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 9:20a Low

Wed 3:09p High

Wed 9:37p Low

Thu 4:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:17a Low

Wed 2:13p High

Wed 8:33p Low

Thu 3:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 8:51a Low

Wed 2:41p High

Wed 9:15p Low

Thu 3:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:21a Low

Wed 2:23p High

Wed 8:44p Low

Thu 3:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:23a Low

Wed 3:17p High

Wed 9:44p Low

Thu 4:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).