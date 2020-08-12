Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature79° - 87°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature70° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 8:30a		High
Wed 2:51p		Low
Wed 9:48p		High
Thu 3:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:54a		High
Wed 2:25p		Low
Wed 9:12p		High
Thu 2:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:06a		High
Wed 2:39p		Low
Wed 9:24p		High
Thu 3:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:58a		High
Wed 2:21p		Low
Wed 9:16p		High
Thu 2:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:09a		Low
Wed 12:35p		High
Wed 6:31p		Low
Thu 1:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:32a		High
Wed 2:50p		Low
Wed 9:39p		High
Thu 3:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:16a		Low
Wed 12:09p		High
Wed 5:38p		Low
Thu 1:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 9:07a		High
Wed 3:44p		Low
Wed 10:12p		High
Thu 4:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:04a		High
Wed 2:40p		Low
Wed 9:14p		High
Thu 3:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 8:21a		High
Wed 3:03p		Low
Wed 9:29p		High
Thu 3:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:16a		High
Wed 2:45p		Low
Wed 9:11p		High
Thu 3:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 9:11a		High
Wed 3:40p		Low
Wed 10:06p		High
Thu 4:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft.

SUN: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

