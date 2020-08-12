Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 8:30a
|High
Wed 2:51p
|Low
Wed 9:48p
|High
Thu 3:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:54a
|High
Wed 2:25p
|Low
Wed 9:12p
|High
Thu 2:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:06a
|High
Wed 2:39p
|Low
Wed 9:24p
|High
Thu 3:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:58a
|High
Wed 2:21p
|Low
Wed 9:16p
|High
Thu 2:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:09a
|Low
Wed 12:35p
|High
Wed 6:31p
|Low
Thu 1:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:32a
|High
Wed 2:50p
|Low
Wed 9:39p
|High
Thu 3:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:16a
|Low
Wed 12:09p
|High
Wed 5:38p
|Low
Thu 1:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 9:07a
|High
Wed 3:44p
|Low
Wed 10:12p
|High
Thu 4:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:04a
|High
Wed 2:40p
|Low
Wed 9:14p
|High
Thu 3:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 8:21a
|High
Wed 3:03p
|Low
Wed 9:29p
|High
Thu 3:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:16a
|High
Wed 2:45p
|Low
Wed 9:11p
|High
Thu 3:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 9:11a
|High
Wed 3:40p
|Low
Wed 10:06p
|High
Thu 4:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft.
SUN: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).