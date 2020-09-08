Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 83° Winds From the Southeast

6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 2 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 75° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:01a High

Tue 12:30p Low

Tue 6:52p High

Wed 1:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:25a High

Tue 12:04p Low

Tue 6:16p High

Wed 12:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:37a High

Tue 12:18p Low

Tue 6:28p High

Wed 12:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:29a High

Tue 12:00p Low

Tue 6:20p High

Wed 12:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:06a High

Tue 4:10p Low

Tue 10:57p High

Wed 4:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:07a High

Tue 12:24p Low

Tue 7:00p High

Wed 12:51a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:40a High

Tue 3:17p Low

Tue 10:31p High

Wed 3:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:44a High

Tue 1:18p Low

Tue 7:39p High

Wed 1:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:43a High

Tue 12:03p Low

Tue 6:33p High

Wed 12:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:04a High

Tue 12:34p Low

Tue 6:54p High

Wed 12:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:52a High

Tue 12:09p Low

Tue 6:35p High

Wed 12:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:51a High

Tue 1:14p Low

Tue 7:33p High

Wed 1:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).