Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature75° - 83°
WindsFrom the Southeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves2 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature75° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:01a		High
Tue 12:30p		Low
Tue 6:52p		High
Wed 1:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:25a		High
Tue 12:04p		Low
Tue 6:16p		High
Wed 12:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:37a		High
Tue 12:18p		Low
Tue 6:28p		High
Wed 12:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:29a		High
Tue 12:00p		Low
Tue 6:20p		High
Wed 12:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:06a		High
Tue 4:10p		Low
Tue 10:57p		High
Wed 4:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:07a		High
Tue 12:24p		Low
Tue 7:00p		High
Wed 12:51a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:40a		High
Tue 3:17p		Low
Tue 10:31p		High
Wed 3:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 6:44a		High
Tue 1:18p		Low
Tue 7:39p		High
Wed 1:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:43a		High
Tue 12:03p		Low
Tue 6:33p		High
Wed 12:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 6:04a		High
Tue 12:34p		Low
Tue 6:54p		High
Wed 12:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:52a		High
Tue 12:09p		Low
Tue 6:35p		High
Wed 12:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:51a		High
Tue 1:14p		Low
Tue 7:33p		High
Wed 1:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

