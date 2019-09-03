Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 3, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 79°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:33am - 7:31pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Ship Bottom LBI Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:32a
|High
Tue 11:49a
|Low
Tue 6:03p
|High
Wed 12:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:23a
|Low
Tue 5:27p
|High
Tue 11:42p
|Low
Wed 5:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:08a
|High
Tue 11:37a
|Low
Tue 5:39p
|High
Tue 11:56p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:00a
|High
Tue 11:19a
|Low
Tue 5:31p
|High
Tue 11:38p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:37a
|High
Tue 3:29p
|Low
Tue 10:08p
|High
Wed 3:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:35a
|High
Tue 11:39a
|Low
Tue 6:05p
|High
Wed 12:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:11a
|High
Tue 2:36p
|Low
Tue 9:42p
|High
Wed 2:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:59a
|High
Tue 12:22p
|Low
Tue 6:31p
|High
Wed 12:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:06a
|High
Tue 11:22a
|Low
Tue 5:37p
|High
Tue 11:41p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:29a
|High
Tue 11:56a
|Low
Tue 6:02p
|High
Wed 12:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:07a
|High
Tue 11:27a
|Low
Tue 5:41p
|High
Tue 11:50p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:07a
|High
Tue 12:28p
|Low
Tue 6:40p
|High
Wed 12:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.
THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt after midnight. Seas around 5 ft, building to 8 ft after midnight. A chance of rain.
FRI: Tropical storm conditions possible.
FRI NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 8 ft, subsiding to 6 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).