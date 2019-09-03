Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature74° - 79°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:33am - 7:31pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:32a		High
Tue 11:49a		Low
Tue 6:03p		High
Wed 12:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:23a		Low
Tue 5:27p		High
Tue 11:42p		Low
Wed 5:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:08a		High
Tue 11:37a		Low
Tue 5:39p		High
Tue 11:56p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:00a		High
Tue 11:19a		Low
Tue 5:31p		High
Tue 11:38p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:37a		High
Tue 3:29p		Low
Tue 10:08p		High
Wed 3:48a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:35a		High
Tue 11:39a		Low
Tue 6:05p		High
Wed 12:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:11a		High
Tue 2:36p		Low
Tue 9:42p		High
Wed 2:55a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:59a		High
Tue 12:22p		Low
Tue 6:31p		High
Wed 12:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:06a		High
Tue 11:22a		Low
Tue 5:37p		High
Tue 11:41p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:29a		High
Tue 11:56a		Low
Tue 6:02p		High
Wed 12:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:07a		High
Tue 11:27a		Low
Tue 5:41p		High
Tue 11:50p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:07a		High
Tue 12:28p		Low
Tue 6:40p		High
Wed 12:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt after midnight. Seas around 5 ft, building to 8 ft after midnight. A chance of rain.

FRI: Tropical storm conditions possible.

FRI NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 8 ft, subsiding to 6 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

