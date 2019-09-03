Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 79° Winds From the South

7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:33am - 7:31pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:32a High

Tue 11:49a Low

Tue 6:03p High

Wed 12:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:23a Low

Tue 5:27p High

Tue 11:42p Low

Wed 5:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:08a High

Tue 11:37a Low

Tue 5:39p High

Tue 11:56p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:00a High

Tue 11:19a Low

Tue 5:31p High

Tue 11:38p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:37a High

Tue 3:29p Low

Tue 10:08p High

Wed 3:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:35a High

Tue 11:39a Low

Tue 6:05p High

Wed 12:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:11a High

Tue 2:36p Low

Tue 9:42p High

Wed 2:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:59a High

Tue 12:22p Low

Tue 6:31p High

Wed 12:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:06a High

Tue 11:22a Low

Tue 5:37p High

Tue 11:41p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:29a High

Tue 11:56a Low

Tue 6:02p High

Wed 12:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:07a High

Tue 11:27a Low

Tue 5:41p High

Tue 11:50p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:07a High

Tue 12:28p Low

Tue 6:40p High

Wed 12:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt after midnight. Seas around 5 ft, building to 8 ft after midnight. A chance of rain.

FRI: Tropical storm conditions possible.

FRI NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 8 ft, subsiding to 6 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

