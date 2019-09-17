Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature71° - 75°
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature72° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:45am - 7:08pm
UV Index6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 10:22a		Low
Tue 4:49p		High
Tue 10:42p		Low
Wed 4:52a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:56a		Low
Tue 4:13p		High
Tue 10:16p		Low
Wed 4:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:10a		Low
Tue 4:25p		High
Tue 10:30p		Low
Wed 4:28a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:52a		Low
Tue 4:17p		High
Tue 10:12p		Low
Wed 4:20a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:26a		High
Tue 2:02p		Low
Tue 8:54p		High
Wed 2:22a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:14a		Low
Tue 4:40p		High
Tue 10:33p		Low
Wed 4:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:00a		High
Tue 1:09p		Low
Tue 8:28p		High
Wed 1:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 11:11a		Low
Tue 5:17p		High
Tue 11:24p		Low
Wed 5:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:02a		Low
Tue 4:16p		High
Tue 10:18p		Low
Wed 4:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 10:36a		Low
Tue 4:38p		High
Tue 10:53p		Low
Wed 4:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:06a		Low
Tue 4:17p		High
Tue 10:23p		Low
Wed 4:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 11:10a		Low
Tue 5:18p		High
Tue 11:31p		Low
Wed 5:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

