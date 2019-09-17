Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 75° Winds From the Northeast

10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:45am - 7:08pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:22a Low

Tue 4:49p High

Tue 10:42p Low

Wed 4:52a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:56a Low

Tue 4:13p High

Tue 10:16p Low

Wed 4:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:10a Low

Tue 4:25p High

Tue 10:30p Low

Wed 4:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:52a Low

Tue 4:17p High

Tue 10:12p Low

Wed 4:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:26a High

Tue 2:02p Low

Tue 8:54p High

Wed 2:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:14a Low

Tue 4:40p High

Tue 10:33p Low

Wed 4:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:00a High

Tue 1:09p Low

Tue 8:28p High

Wed 1:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 11:11a Low

Tue 5:17p High

Tue 11:24p Low

Wed 5:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:02a Low

Tue 4:16p High

Tue 10:18p Low

Wed 4:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:36a Low

Tue 4:38p High

Tue 10:53p Low

Wed 4:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:06a Low

Tue 4:17p High

Tue 10:23p Low

Wed 4:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 11:10a Low

Tue 5:18p High

Tue 11:31p Low

Wed 5:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).