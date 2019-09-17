Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 17, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 75°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:45am - 7:08pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Live from the Shore
Ocean City 2nd Street Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:22a
|Low
Tue 4:49p
|High
Tue 10:42p
|Low
Wed 4:52a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:56a
|Low
Tue 4:13p
|High
Tue 10:16p
|Low
Wed 4:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:10a
|Low
Tue 4:25p
|High
Tue 10:30p
|Low
Wed 4:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:52a
|Low
Tue 4:17p
|High
Tue 10:12p
|Low
Wed 4:20a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:26a
|High
Tue 2:02p
|Low
Tue 8:54p
|High
Wed 2:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:14a
|Low
Tue 4:40p
|High
Tue 10:33p
|Low
Wed 4:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:00a
|High
Tue 1:09p
|Low
Tue 8:28p
|High
Wed 1:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 11:11a
|Low
Tue 5:17p
|High
Tue 11:24p
|Low
Wed 5:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:02a
|Low
Tue 4:16p
|High
Tue 10:18p
|Low
Wed 4:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:36a
|Low
Tue 4:38p
|High
Tue 10:53p
|Low
Wed 4:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:06a
|Low
Tue 4:17p
|High
Tue 10:23p
|Low
Wed 4:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 11:10a
|Low
Tue 5:18p
|High
Tue 11:31p
|Low
Wed 5:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 ft.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).