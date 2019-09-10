Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature71° - 76°
WindsFrom the Southeast
7 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:39am - 7:20pm
UV Index6 (High)

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 5:56a		Low
Tue 12:06p		High
Tue 6:16p		Low
Wed 12:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:30a		Low
Tue 11:30a		High
Tue 5:50p		Low
Wed 12:06a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:44a		Low
Tue 11:42a		High
Tue 6:04p		Low
Wed 12:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:26a		Low
Tue 11:34a		High
Tue 5:46p		Low
Wed 12:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:36a		Low
Tue 4:11p		High
Tue 9:56p		Low
Wed 4:47a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:49a		Low
Tue 11:56a		High
Tue 6:06p		Low
Wed 12:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 8:43a		Low
Tue 3:45p		High
Tue 9:03p		Low
Wed 4:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 6:26a		Low
Tue 12:19p		High
Tue 6:46p		Low
Wed 1:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:47a		Low
Tue 11:42a		High
Tue 6:04p		Low
Wed 12:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 5:58a		Low
Tue 11:54a		High
Tue 6:27p		Low
Wed 12:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:04a		Low
Tue 11:50a		High
Tue 6:21p		Low
Wed 12:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 6:49a		Low
Tue 12:42p		High
Tue 7:09p		Low
Wed 1:29a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

