Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 76° Winds From the Southeast

7 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:20pm UV Index 6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 5:56a Low

Tue 12:06p High

Tue 6:16p Low

Wed 12:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:30a Low

Tue 11:30a High

Tue 5:50p Low

Wed 12:06a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:44a Low

Tue 11:42a High

Tue 6:04p Low

Wed 12:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:26a Low

Tue 11:34a High

Tue 5:46p Low

Wed 12:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:36a Low

Tue 4:11p High

Tue 9:56p Low

Wed 4:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:49a Low

Tue 11:56a High

Tue 6:06p Low

Wed 12:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:43a Low

Tue 3:45p High

Tue 9:03p Low

Wed 4:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:26a Low

Tue 12:19p High

Tue 6:46p Low

Wed 1:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:47a Low

Tue 11:42a High

Tue 6:04p Low

Wed 12:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 5:58a Low

Tue 11:54a High

Tue 6:27p Low

Wed 12:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:04a Low

Tue 11:50a High

Tue 6:21p Low

Wed 12:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:49a Low

Tue 12:42p High

Tue 7:09p Low

Wed 1:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).