Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 76°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
7 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:39am - 7:20pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 5:56a
|Low
Tue 12:06p
|High
Tue 6:16p
|Low
Wed 12:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:30a
|Low
Tue 11:30a
|High
Tue 5:50p
|Low
Wed 12:06a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:44a
|Low
Tue 11:42a
|High
Tue 6:04p
|Low
Wed 12:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:26a
|Low
Tue 11:34a
|High
Tue 5:46p
|Low
Wed 12:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:36a
|Low
Tue 4:11p
|High
Tue 9:56p
|Low
Wed 4:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:49a
|Low
Tue 11:56a
|High
Tue 6:06p
|Low
Wed 12:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:43a
|Low
Tue 3:45p
|High
Tue 9:03p
|Low
Wed 4:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:26a
|Low
Tue 12:19p
|High
Tue 6:46p
|Low
Wed 1:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:47a
|Low
Tue 11:42a
|High
Tue 6:04p
|Low
Wed 12:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 5:58a
|Low
Tue 11:54a
|High
Tue 6:27p
|Low
Wed 12:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:04a
|Low
Tue 11:50a
|High
Tue 6:21p
|Low
Wed 12:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 6:49a
|Low
Tue 12:42p
|High
Tue 7:09p
|Low
Wed 1:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).