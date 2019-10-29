Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Advisories
Coastal Flood advisories and watches posted for the entire Jersey Shore Tuesday. Minor to localized moderate flooding is possible at high tide.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|61° - 64°
|Winds
|From the East
10 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 63°
(Normal 56° - 58°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|7:27am - 6:05pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Live from the Shore
Seaside Heights Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:13a
|Low
Tue 3:42p
|High
Tue 9:35p
|Low
Wed 3:52a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:47a
|Low
Tue 3:06p
|High
Tue 9:09p
|Low
Wed 3:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:01a
|Low
Tue 3:18p
|High
Tue 9:23p
|Low
Wed 3:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:43a
|Low
Tue 3:10p
|High
Tue 9:05p
|Low
Wed 3:20a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:11a
|High
Tue 12:53p
|Low
Tue 7:47p
|High
Wed 1:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:05a
|Low
Tue 3:41p
|High
Tue 9:29p
|Low
Wed 3:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:45a
|High
Tue 12:00p
|Low
Tue 7:21p
|High
Wed 12:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:49a
|Low
Tue 4:06p
|High
Tue 10:13p
|Low
Wed 4:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:51a
|Low
Tue 3:13p
|High
Tue 9:14p
|Low
Wed 3:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 9:25a
|Low
Tue 3:36p
|High
Tue 9:45p
|Low
Wed 3:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:59a
|Low
Tue 3:19p
|High
Tue 9:24p
|Low
Wed 3:21a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:59a
|Low
Tue 4:15p
|High
Tue 10:24p
|Low
Wed 4:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of light rain with patchy drizzle. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of light rain and drizzle. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Areas of fog until late afternoon. A chance of light rain and drizzle until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Rain likely.
THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: W winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).