Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Advisories

Coastal Flood advisories and watches posted for the entire Jersey Shore Tuesday. Minor to localized moderate flooding is possible at high tide.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 61° - 64° Winds From the East

10 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 59° - 63°

(Normal 56° - 58°) Sunrise/Sunset 7:27am - 6:05pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:13a Low

Tue 3:42p High

Tue 9:35p Low

Wed 3:52a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:47a Low

Tue 3:06p High

Tue 9:09p Low

Wed 3:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:01a Low

Tue 3:18p High

Tue 9:23p Low

Wed 3:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:43a Low

Tue 3:10p High

Tue 9:05p Low

Wed 3:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:11a High

Tue 12:53p Low

Tue 7:47p High

Wed 1:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:05a Low

Tue 3:41p High

Tue 9:29p Low

Wed 3:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:45a High

Tue 12:00p Low

Tue 7:21p High

Wed 12:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:49a Low

Tue 4:06p High

Tue 10:13p Low

Wed 4:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:51a Low

Tue 3:13p High

Tue 9:14p Low

Wed 3:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:25a Low

Tue 3:36p High

Tue 9:45p Low

Wed 3:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:59a Low

Tue 3:19p High

Tue 9:24p Low

Wed 3:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:59a Low

Tue 4:15p High

Tue 10:24p Low

Wed 4:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of light rain with patchy drizzle. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of light rain and drizzle. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Areas of fog until late afternoon. A chance of light rain and drizzle until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Rain likely.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: W winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).