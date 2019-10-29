Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Ocean Waves

Advisories

Coastal Flood advisories and watches posted for the entire Jersey Shore Tuesday. Minor to localized moderate flooding is possible at high tide.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature61° - 64°
WindsFrom the East
10 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature59° - 63°
(Normal 56° - 58°)
Sunrise/Sunset7:27am - 6:05pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 9:13a		Low
Tue 3:42p		High
Tue 9:35p		Low
Wed 3:52a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:47a		Low
Tue 3:06p		High
Tue 9:09p		Low
Wed 3:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:01a		Low
Tue 3:18p		High
Tue 9:23p		Low
Wed 3:28a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:43a		Low
Tue 3:10p		High
Tue 9:05p		Low
Wed 3:20a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:11a		High
Tue 12:53p		Low
Tue 7:47p		High
Wed 1:15a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 9:05a		Low
Tue 3:41p		High
Tue 9:29p		Low
Wed 3:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:45a		High
Tue 12:00p		Low
Tue 7:21p		High
Wed 12:22a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 9:49a		Low
Tue 4:06p		High
Tue 10:13p		Low
Wed 4:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:51a		Low
Tue 3:13p		High
Tue 9:14p		Low
Wed 3:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 9:25a		Low
Tue 3:36p		High
Tue 9:45p		Low
Wed 3:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:59a		Low
Tue 3:19p		High
Tue 9:24p		Low
Wed 3:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 9:59a		Low
Tue 4:15p		High
Tue 10:24p		Low
Wed 4:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of light rain with patchy drizzle. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of light rain and drizzle. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Areas of fog until late afternoon. A chance of light rain and drizzle until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Rain likely.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: W winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

