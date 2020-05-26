Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The beach in Belmar (Gellman Images)

Advisories

  • Dense fog advisory in effect until 11 am EDT

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature60° - 73°
WindsFrom the Southeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature57° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:19a		High
Tue 11:17a		Low
Tue 5:06p		High
Tue 11:11p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:51a		Low
Tue 4:30p		High
Tue 10:45p		Low
Wed 5:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:05a		Low
Tue 4:42p		High
Tue 10:59p		Low
Wed 5:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:47a		Low
Tue 4:34p		High
Tue 10:41p		Low
Wed 5:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:24a		High
Tue 2:57p		Low
Tue 9:11p		High
Wed 2:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:20a		High
Tue 11:07a		Low
Tue 4:54p		High
Tue 11:08p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:58a		High
Tue 2:04p		Low
Tue 8:45p		High
Wed 1:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:56a		High
Tue 11:58a		Low
Tue 5:29p		High
Wed 12:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:45a		Low
Tue 4:31p		High
Tue 10:53p		Low
Wed 5:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:19a		High
Tue 11:23a		Low
Tue 4:57p		High
Tue 11:37p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:49a		Low
Tue 4:39p		High
Tue 11:07p		Low
Wed 5:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:50a		High
Tue 11:57a		Low
Tue 5:41p		High
Wed 12:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Widespread dense fog. Vsby 1 NM or less.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Widespread dense fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

