Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Dense fog advisory in effect until 11 am EDT

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 60° - 73° Winds From the Southeast

6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 57° - 63°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:19a High

Tue 11:17a Low

Tue 5:06p High

Tue 11:11p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:51a Low

Tue 4:30p High

Tue 10:45p Low

Wed 5:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:05a Low

Tue 4:42p High

Tue 10:59p Low

Wed 5:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:47a Low

Tue 4:34p High

Tue 10:41p Low

Wed 5:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:24a High

Tue 2:57p Low

Tue 9:11p High

Wed 2:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:20a High

Tue 11:07a Low

Tue 4:54p High

Tue 11:08p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:58a High

Tue 2:04p Low

Tue 8:45p High

Wed 1:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:56a High

Tue 11:58a Low

Tue 5:29p High

Wed 12:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:45a Low

Tue 4:31p High

Tue 10:53p Low

Wed 5:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:19a High

Tue 11:23a Low

Tue 4:57p High

Tue 11:37p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:49a Low

Tue 4:39p High

Tue 11:07p Low

Wed 5:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:50a High

Tue 11:57a Low

Tue 5:41p High

Wed 12:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Widespread dense fog. Vsby 1 NM or less.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Widespread dense fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).