Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Dense fog advisory in effect until 11 am EDT
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|60° - 73°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:19a
|High
Tue 11:17a
|Low
Tue 5:06p
|High
Tue 11:11p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:51a
|Low
Tue 4:30p
|High
Tue 10:45p
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:05a
|Low
Tue 4:42p
|High
Tue 10:59p
|Low
Wed 5:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:47a
|Low
Tue 4:34p
|High
Tue 10:41p
|Low
Wed 5:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:24a
|High
Tue 2:57p
|Low
Tue 9:11p
|High
Wed 2:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:20a
|High
Tue 11:07a
|Low
Tue 4:54p
|High
Tue 11:08p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:58a
|High
Tue 2:04p
|Low
Tue 8:45p
|High
Wed 1:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:56a
|High
Tue 11:58a
|Low
Tue 5:29p
|High
Wed 12:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:45a
|Low
Tue 4:31p
|High
Tue 10:53p
|Low
Wed 5:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:19a
|High
Tue 11:23a
|Low
Tue 4:57p
|High
Tue 11:37p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:49a
|Low
Tue 4:39p
|High
Tue 11:07p
|Low
Wed 5:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:50a
|High
Tue 11:57a
|Low
Tue 5:41p
|High
Wed 12:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Widespread dense fog. Vsby 1 NM or less.
TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Widespread dense fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).