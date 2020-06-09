Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 85° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 62° - 73°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:26a High

Tue 11:34a Low

Tue 5:30p High

Tue 11:48p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:08a Low

Tue 4:54p High

Tue 11:22p Low

Wed 5:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:02a High

Tue 11:22a Low

Tue 5:06p High

Tue 11:36p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:04a Low

Tue 4:58p High

Tue 11:18p Low

Wed 5:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:31a High

Tue 3:14p Low

Tue 9:35p High

Wed 3:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:29a High

Tue 11:22a Low

Tue 5:26p High

Tue 11:37p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:05a High

Tue 2:21p Low

Tue 9:09p High

Wed 2:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:56a High

Tue 12:02p Low

Tue 5:49p High

Wed 12:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:07a High

Tue 11:07a Low

Tue 5:02p High

Tue 11:21p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:30a High

Tue 11:33a Low

Tue 5:17p High

Tue 11:53p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:11a High

Tue 11:14a Low

Tue 4:58p High

Tue 11:30p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:07a High

Tue 12:11p Low

Tue 6:02p High

Wed 12:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).