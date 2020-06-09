Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 85°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:26a
|High
Tue 11:34a
|Low
Tue 5:30p
|High
Tue 11:48p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:08a
|Low
Tue 4:54p
|High
Tue 11:22p
|Low
Wed 5:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:02a
|High
Tue 11:22a
|Low
Tue 5:06p
|High
Tue 11:36p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:04a
|Low
Tue 4:58p
|High
Tue 11:18p
|Low
Wed 5:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:31a
|High
Tue 3:14p
|Low
Tue 9:35p
|High
Wed 3:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:29a
|High
Tue 11:22a
|Low
Tue 5:26p
|High
Tue 11:37p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:05a
|High
Tue 2:21p
|Low
Tue 9:09p
|High
Wed 2:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:56a
|High
Tue 12:02p
|Low
Tue 5:49p
|High
Wed 12:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:07a
|High
Tue 11:07a
|Low
Tue 5:02p
|High
Tue 11:21p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:30a
|High
Tue 11:33a
|Low
Tue 5:17p
|High
Tue 11:53p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:11a
|High
Tue 11:14a
|Low
Tue 4:58p
|High
Tue 11:30p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:07a
|High
Tue 12:11p
|Low
Tue 6:02p
|High
Wed 12:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).