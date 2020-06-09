Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Belmar Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature71° - 85°
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature62° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:26a		High
Tue 11:34a		Low
Tue 5:30p		High
Tue 11:48p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:08a		Low
Tue 4:54p		High
Tue 11:22p		Low
Wed 5:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:02a		High
Tue 11:22a		Low
Tue 5:06p		High
Tue 11:36p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:04a		Low
Tue 4:58p		High
Tue 11:18p		Low
Wed 5:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:31a		High
Tue 3:14p		Low
Tue 9:35p		High
Wed 3:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:29a		High
Tue 11:22a		Low
Tue 5:26p		High
Tue 11:37p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:05a		High
Tue 2:21p		Low
Tue 9:09p		High
Wed 2:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:56a		High
Tue 12:02p		Low
Tue 5:49p		High
Wed 12:16a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:07a		High
Tue 11:07a		Low
Tue 5:02p		High
Tue 11:21p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:30a		High
Tue 11:33a		Low
Tue 5:17p		High
Tue 11:53p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:11a		High
Tue 11:14a		Low
Tue 4:58p		High
Tue 11:30p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:07a		High
Tue 12:11p		Low
Tue 6:02p		High
Wed 12:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

