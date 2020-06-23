Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 86° Winds From the South

11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 77°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:11a Low

Tue 4:12p High

Tue 10:11p Low

Wed 5:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:45a Low

Tue 3:36p High

Tue 9:45p Low

Wed 4:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:59a Low

Tue 3:48p High

Tue 9:59p Low

Wed 4:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:41a Low

Tue 3:40p High

Tue 9:41p Low

Wed 4:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:26a High

Tue 1:51p Low

Tue 8:17p High

Wed 1:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:03a Low

Tue 3:59p High

Tue 10:07p Low

Wed 5:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:00a High

Tue 12:58p Low

Tue 7:51p High

Wed 12:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:53a Low

Tue 4:29p High

Tue 11:04p Low

Wed 5:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:46a Low

Tue 3:31p High

Tue 9:55p Low

Wed 4:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:23a Low

Tue 3:58p High

Tue 10:40p Low

Wed 5:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:47a Low

Tue 3:38p High

Tue 10:06p Low

Wed 4:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:54a Low

Tue 4:38p High

Tue 11:09p Low

Wed 5:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered tstms in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).