Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 86°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:11a
|Low
Tue 4:12p
|High
Tue 10:11p
|Low
Wed 5:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:45a
|Low
Tue 3:36p
|High
Tue 9:45p
|Low
Wed 4:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:59a
|Low
Tue 3:48p
|High
Tue 9:59p
|Low
Wed 4:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:41a
|Low
Tue 3:40p
|High
Tue 9:41p
|Low
Wed 4:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:26a
|High
Tue 1:51p
|Low
Tue 8:17p
|High
Wed 1:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:03a
|Low
Tue 3:59p
|High
Tue 10:07p
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:00a
|High
Tue 12:58p
|Low
Tue 7:51p
|High
Wed 12:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 10:53a
|Low
Tue 4:29p
|High
Tue 11:04p
|Low
Wed 5:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:46a
|Low
Tue 3:31p
|High
Tue 9:55p
|Low
Wed 4:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:23a
|Low
Tue 3:58p
|High
Tue 10:40p
|Low
Wed 5:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:47a
|Low
Tue 3:38p
|High
Tue 10:06p
|Low
Wed 4:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:54a
|Low
Tue 4:38p
|High
Tue 11:09p
|Low
Wed 5:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered tstms in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).