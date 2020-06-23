Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature75° - 86°
WindsFrom the South
11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 10:11a		Low
Tue 4:12p		High
Tue 10:11p		Low
Wed 5:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:45a		Low
Tue 3:36p		High
Tue 9:45p		Low
Wed 4:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:59a		Low
Tue 3:48p		High
Tue 9:59p		Low
Wed 4:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:41a		Low
Tue 3:40p		High
Tue 9:41p		Low
Wed 4:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:26a		High
Tue 1:51p		Low
Tue 8:17p		High
Wed 1:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:03a		Low
Tue 3:59p		High
Tue 10:07p		Low
Wed 5:05a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:00a		High
Tue 12:58p		Low
Tue 7:51p		High
Wed 12:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 10:53a		Low
Tue 4:29p		High
Tue 11:04p		Low
Wed 5:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:46a		Low
Tue 3:31p		High
Tue 9:55p		Low
Wed 4:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 10:23a		Low
Tue 3:58p		High
Tue 10:40p		Low
Wed 5:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:47a		Low
Tue 3:38p		High
Tue 10:06p		Low
Wed 4:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 10:54a		Low
Tue 4:38p		High
Tue 11:09p		Low
Wed 5:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered tstms in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

