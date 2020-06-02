Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 75°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 68°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 5:13a
|Low
Tue 11:44a
|High
Tue 5:54p
|Low
Wed 12:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 11:08a
|High
Tue 5:28p
|Low
Tue 11:47p
|High
Wed 5:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:01a
|Low
Tue 11:20a
|High
Tue 5:42p
|Low
Tue 11:59p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 11:12a
|High
Tue 5:24p
|Low
Tue 11:51p
|High
Wed 5:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:53a
|Low
Tue 3:49p
|High
Tue 9:34p
|Low
Wed 4:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:10a
|Low
Tue 11:37a
|High
Tue 5:47p
|Low
Wed 12:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:00a
|Low
Tue 3:23p
|High
Tue 8:41p
|Low
Wed 4:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 5:56a
|Low
Tue 12:03p
|High
Tue 6:32p
|Low
Wed 12:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 11:11a
|High
Tue 5:36p
|Low
Tue 11:52p
|High
Wed 5:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 5:26a
|Low
Tue 11:32a
|High
Tue 6:01p
|Low
Wed 12:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:09a
|Low
Tue 11:17a
|High
Tue 5:45p
|Low
Wed 12:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 6:04a
|Low
Tue 12:09p
|High
Tue 6:40p
|Low
Wed 12:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 5 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of tstms late.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).