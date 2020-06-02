Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 75° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 58° - 68°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 5:13a Low

Tue 11:44a High

Tue 5:54p Low

Wed 12:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 11:08a High

Tue 5:28p Low

Tue 11:47p High

Wed 5:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:01a Low

Tue 11:20a High

Tue 5:42p Low

Tue 11:59p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 11:12a High

Tue 5:24p Low

Tue 11:51p High

Wed 5:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:53a Low

Tue 3:49p High

Tue 9:34p Low

Wed 4:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:10a Low

Tue 11:37a High

Tue 5:47p Low

Wed 12:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:00a Low

Tue 3:23p High

Tue 8:41p Low

Wed 4:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 5:56a Low

Tue 12:03p High

Tue 6:32p Low

Wed 12:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 11:11a High

Tue 5:36p Low

Tue 11:52p High

Wed 5:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 5:26a Low

Tue 11:32a High

Tue 6:01p Low

Wed 12:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:09a Low

Tue 11:17a High

Tue 5:45p Low

Wed 12:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:04a Low

Tue 12:09p High

Tue 6:40p Low

Wed 12:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 5 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of tstms late.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).