Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Seaside Park (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media NJ)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature64° - 75°
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature58° - 68°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 5:13a		Low
Tue 11:44a		High
Tue 5:54p		Low
Wed 12:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 11:08a		High
Tue 5:28p		Low
Tue 11:47p		High
Wed 5:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:01a		Low
Tue 11:20a		High
Tue 5:42p		Low
Tue 11:59p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 11:12a		High
Tue 5:24p		Low
Tue 11:51p		High
Wed 5:44a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:53a		Low
Tue 3:49p		High
Tue 9:34p		Low
Wed 4:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:10a		Low
Tue 11:37a		High
Tue 5:47p		Low
Wed 12:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 8:00a		Low
Tue 3:23p		High
Tue 8:41p		Low
Wed 4:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 5:56a		Low
Tue 12:03p		High
Tue 6:32p		Low
Wed 12:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 11:11a		High
Tue 5:36p		Low
Tue 11:52p		High
Wed 5:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 5:26a		Low
Tue 11:32a		High
Tue 6:01p		Low
Wed 12:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:09a		Low
Tue 11:17a		High
Tue 5:45p		Low
Wed 12:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 6:04a		Low
Tue 12:09p		High
Tue 6:40p		Low
Wed 12:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 5 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of tstms late.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

