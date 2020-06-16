Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 72° Winds From the East

12 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 62° - 71°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 11:07a High

Tue 5:22p Low

Tue 11:55p High

Wed 5:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:31a High

Tue 4:56p Low

Tue 11:19p High

Wed 5:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:43a High

Tue 5:10p Low

Tue 11:31p High

Wed 5:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:35a High

Tue 4:52p Low

Tue 11:23p High

Wed 5:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:31a Low

Tue 3:12p High

Tue 9:02p Low

Wed 4:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 11:00a High

Tue 5:21p Low

Tue 11:47p High

Wed 5:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 7:38a Low

Tue 2:46p High

Tue 8:09p Low

Wed 3:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 5:24a Low

Tue 11:31a High

Tue 6:03p Low

Wed 12:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:41a High

Tue 5:10p Low

Tue 11:31p High

Wed 5:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 10:57a High

Tue 5:26p Low

Tue 11:46p High

Wed 5:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:48a High

Tue 5:22p Low

Tue 11:33p High

Wed 5:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 5:37a Low

Tue 11:38a High

Tue 6:08p Low

Wed 12:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).