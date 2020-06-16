Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Seaside Park (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

  • High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature63° - 72°
WindsFrom the East
12 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature62° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 11:07a		High
Tue 5:22p		Low
Tue 11:55p		High
Wed 5:43a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:31a		High
Tue 4:56p		Low
Tue 11:19p		High
Wed 5:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:43a		High
Tue 5:10p		Low
Tue 11:31p		High
Wed 5:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:35a		High
Tue 4:52p		Low
Tue 11:23p		High
Wed 5:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:31a		Low
Tue 3:12p		High
Tue 9:02p		Low
Wed 4:00a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 11:00a		High
Tue 5:21p		Low
Tue 11:47p		High
Wed 5:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 7:38a		Low
Tue 2:46p		High
Tue 8:09p		Low
Wed 3:34a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 5:24a		Low
Tue 11:31a		High
Tue 6:03p		Low
Wed 12:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:41a		High
Tue 5:10p		Low
Tue 11:31p		High
Wed 5:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 10:57a		High
Tue 5:26p		Low
Tue 11:46p		High
Wed 5:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:48a		High
Tue 5:22p		Low
Tue 11:33p		High
Wed 5:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 5:37a		Low
Tue 11:38a		High
Tue 6:08p		Low
Wed 12:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

