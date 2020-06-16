Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|63° - 72°
|Winds
|From the East
12 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 11:07a
|High
Tue 5:22p
|Low
Tue 11:55p
|High
Wed 5:43a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:31a
|High
Tue 4:56p
|Low
Tue 11:19p
|High
Wed 5:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:43a
|High
Tue 5:10p
|Low
Tue 11:31p
|High
Wed 5:31a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:35a
|High
Tue 4:52p
|Low
Tue 11:23p
|High
Wed 5:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:31a
|Low
Tue 3:12p
|High
Tue 9:02p
|Low
Wed 4:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 11:00a
|High
Tue 5:21p
|Low
Tue 11:47p
|High
Wed 5:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 7:38a
|Low
Tue 2:46p
|High
Tue 8:09p
|Low
Wed 3:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 5:24a
|Low
Tue 11:31a
|High
Tue 6:03p
|Low
Wed 12:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:41a
|High
Tue 5:10p
|Low
Tue 11:31p
|High
Wed 5:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 10:57a
|High
Tue 5:26p
|Low
Tue 11:46p
|High
Wed 5:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:48a
|High
Tue 5:22p
|Low
Tue 11:33p
|High
Wed 5:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 5:37a
|Low
Tue 11:38a
|High
Tue 6:08p
|Low
Wed 12:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).