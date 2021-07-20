Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 90° Winds From the South

7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 65° - 83°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:22pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 11:09a High

Tue 5:22p Low

Wed 12:05a High

Wed 5:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:33a High

Tue 4:56p Low

Tue 11:29p High

Wed 5:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:45a High

Tue 5:10p Low

Tue 11:41p High

Wed 5:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:37a High

Tue 4:52p Low

Tue 11:33p High

Wed 5:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:23a Low

Tue 3:14p High

Tue 9:02p Low

Wed 4:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:58a High

Tue 5:17p Low

Wed 12:00a High

Wed 5:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 7:30a Low

Tue 2:48p High

Tue 8:09p Low

Wed 3:44a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 5:28a Low

Tue 11:23a High

Tue 6:03p Low

Wed 12:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:31a High

Tue 5:06p Low

Tue 11:35p High

Wed 5:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 10:50a High

Tue 5:36p Low

Tue 11:59p High

Wed 5:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:37a High

Tue 5:17p Low

Tue 11:45p High

Wed 5:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 5:32a Low

Tue 11:30a High

Tue 6:10p Low

Wed 12:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT...N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).