Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 90°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 11:09a
|High
Tue 5:22p
|Low
Wed 12:05a
|High
Wed 5:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:33a
|High
Tue 4:56p
|Low
Tue 11:29p
|High
Wed 5:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:45a
|High
Tue 5:10p
|Low
Tue 11:41p
|High
Wed 5:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:37a
|High
Tue 4:52p
|Low
Tue 11:33p
|High
Wed 5:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:23a
|Low
Tue 3:14p
|High
Tue 9:02p
|Low
Wed 4:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:58a
|High
Tue 5:17p
|Low
Wed 12:00a
|High
Wed 5:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 7:30a
|Low
Tue 2:48p
|High
Tue 8:09p
|Low
Wed 3:44a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 5:28a
|Low
Tue 11:23a
|High
Tue 6:03p
|Low
Wed 12:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:31a
|High
Tue 5:06p
|Low
Tue 11:35p
|High
Wed 5:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 10:50a
|High
Tue 5:36p
|Low
Tue 11:59p
|High
Wed 5:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:37a
|High
Tue 5:17p
|Low
Tue 11:45p
|High
Wed 5:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 5:32a
|Low
Tue 11:30a
|High
Tue 6:10p
|Low
Wed 12:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT...N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).