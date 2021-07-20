Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature81° - 90°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature65° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:42am - 8:22pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 11:09a		High
Tue 5:22p		Low
Wed 12:05a		High
Wed 5:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:33a		High
Tue 4:56p		Low
Tue 11:29p		High
Wed 5:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:45a		High
Tue 5:10p		Low
Tue 11:41p		High
Wed 5:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:37a		High
Tue 4:52p		Low
Tue 11:33p		High
Wed 5:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:23a		Low
Tue 3:14p		High
Tue 9:02p		Low
Wed 4:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:58a		High
Tue 5:17p		Low
Wed 12:00a		High
Wed 5:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 7:30a		Low
Tue 2:48p		High
Tue 8:09p		Low
Wed 3:44a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 5:28a		Low
Tue 11:23a		High
Tue 6:03p		Low
Wed 12:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:31a		High
Tue 5:06p		Low
Tue 11:35p		High
Wed 5:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 10:50a		High
Tue 5:36p		Low
Tue 11:59p		High
Wed 5:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:37a		High
Tue 5:17p		Low
Tue 11:45p		High
Wed 5:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 5:32a		Low
Tue 11:30a		High
Tue 6:10p		Low
Wed 12:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT...N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

