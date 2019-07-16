Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 16, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 90°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:48am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Casino Pier North Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:14a
|Low
Tue 2:20p
|High
Tue 8:30p
|Low
Wed 3:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:48a
|Low
Tue 1:44p
|High
Tue 8:04p
|Low
Wed 2:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:02a
|Low
Tue 1:56p
|High
Tue 8:18p
|Low
Wed 2:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:44a
|Low
Tue 1:48p
|High
Tue 8:00p
|Low
Wed 2:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:24a
|High
Tue 11:54a
|Low
Tue 6:25p
|High
Wed 12:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:06a
|Low
Tue 2:14p
|High
Tue 8:23p
|Low
Wed 3:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 5:58a
|High
Tue 11:01a
|Low
Tue 5:59p
|High
Tue 11:17p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 8:48a
|Low
Tue 2:36p
|High
Tue 9:04p
|Low
Wed 3:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:56a
|Low
Tue 1:51p
|High
Tue 8:13p
|Low
Wed 2:41a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:19a
|Low
Tue 2:07p
|High
Tue 8:43p
|Low
Wed 3:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:05a
|Low
Tue 1:53p
|High
Tue 8:23p
|Low
Wed 2:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:03a
|Low
Tue 2:51p
|High
Tue 9:20p
|Low
Wed 3:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS for Monmouth & Ocean County beaches. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).