Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 90° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 66° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:48am - 8:29pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:14a Low

Tue 2:20p High

Tue 8:30p Low

Wed 3:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:48a Low

Tue 1:44p High

Tue 8:04p Low

Wed 2:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:02a Low

Tue 1:56p High

Tue 8:18p Low

Wed 2:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:44a Low

Tue 1:48p High

Tue 8:00p Low

Wed 2:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:24a High

Tue 11:54a Low

Tue 6:25p High

Wed 12:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:06a Low

Tue 2:14p High

Tue 8:23p Low

Wed 3:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 5:58a High

Tue 11:01a Low

Tue 5:59p High

Tue 11:17p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 8:48a Low

Tue 2:36p High

Tue 9:04p Low

Wed 3:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:56a Low

Tue 1:51p High

Tue 8:13p Low

Wed 2:41a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:19a Low

Tue 2:07p High

Tue 8:43p Low

Wed 3:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:05a Low

Tue 1:53p High

Tue 8:23p Low

Wed 2:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:03a Low

Tue 2:51p High

Tue 9:20p Low

Wed 3:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS for Monmouth & Ocean County beaches. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).