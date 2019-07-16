Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Dolphin in the water off Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature82° - 90°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature66° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:48am - 8:29pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 8:14a		Low
Tue 2:20p		High
Tue 8:30p		Low
Wed 3:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:48a		Low
Tue 1:44p		High
Tue 8:04p		Low
Wed 2:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:02a		Low
Tue 1:56p		High
Tue 8:18p		Low
Wed 2:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:44a		Low
Tue 1:48p		High
Tue 8:00p		Low
Wed 2:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:24a		High
Tue 11:54a		Low
Tue 6:25p		High
Wed 12:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:06a		Low
Tue 2:14p		High
Tue 8:23p		Low
Wed 3:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 5:58a		High
Tue 11:01a		Low
Tue 5:59p		High
Tue 11:17p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 8:48a		Low
Tue 2:36p		High
Tue 9:04p		Low
Wed 3:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:56a		Low
Tue 1:51p		High
Tue 8:13p		Low
Wed 2:41a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 8:19a		Low
Tue 2:07p		High
Tue 8:43p		Low
Wed 3:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:05a		Low
Tue 1:53p		High
Tue 8:23p		Low
Wed 2:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 9:03a		Low
Tue 2:51p		High
Tue 9:20p		Low
Wed 3:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS for Monmouth & Ocean County beaches. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

