Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 85°
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 82°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:03a
|High
Tue 11:04a
|Low
Tue 5:00p
|High
Tue 10:59p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:38a
|Low
Tue 4:24p
|High
Tue 10:33p
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:52a
|Low
Tue 4:36p
|High
Tue 10:47p
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:34a
|Low
Tue 4:28p
|High
Tue 10:29p
|Low
Wed 5:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:08a
|High
Tue 2:44p
|Low
Tue 9:05p
|High
Wed 2:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:03a
|High
Tue 10:51a
|Low
Tue 4:47p
|High
Tue 10:53p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:42a
|High
Tue 1:51p
|Low
Tue 8:39p
|High
Wed 1:46a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:39a
|High
Tue 11:44a
|Low
Tue 5:20p
|High
Tue 11:48p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:36a
|Low
Tue 4:24p
|High
Tue 10:41p
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:03a
|High
Tue 11:12a
|Low
Tue 4:49p
|High
Tue 11:23p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:38a
|Low
Tue 4:30p
|High
Tue 10:53p
|Low
Wed 5:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:35a
|High
Tue 11:43a
|Low
Tue 5:31p
|High
Tue 11:56p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.
SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the
afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).