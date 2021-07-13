Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 85° Winds From the East

7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 67° - 82°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:26pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:03a High

Tue 11:04a Low

Tue 5:00p High

Tue 10:59p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:38a Low

Tue 4:24p High

Tue 10:33p Low

Wed 5:05a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:52a Low

Tue 4:36p High

Tue 10:47p Low

Wed 5:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:34a Low

Tue 4:28p High

Tue 10:29p Low

Wed 5:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:08a High

Tue 2:44p Low

Tue 9:05p High

Wed 2:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:03a High

Tue 10:51a Low

Tue 4:47p High

Tue 10:53p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:42a High

Tue 1:51p Low

Tue 8:39p High

Wed 1:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:39a High

Tue 11:44a Low

Tue 5:20p High

Tue 11:48p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:36a Low

Tue 4:24p High

Tue 10:41p Low

Wed 5:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:03a High

Tue 11:12a Low

Tue 4:49p High

Tue 11:23p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:38a Low

Tue 4:30p High

Tue 10:53p Low

Wed 5:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:35a High

Tue 11:43a Low

Tue 5:31p High

Tue 11:56p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.

SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the

afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).