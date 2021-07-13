Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature72° - 85°
WindsFrom the East
7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature67° - 82°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:37am - 8:26pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:03a		High
Tue 11:04a		Low
Tue 5:00p		High
Tue 10:59p		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:38a		Low
Tue 4:24p		High
Tue 10:33p		Low
Wed 5:05a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:52a		Low
Tue 4:36p		High
Tue 10:47p		Low
Wed 5:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:34a		Low
Tue 4:28p		High
Tue 10:29p		Low
Wed 5:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:08a		High
Tue 2:44p		Low
Tue 9:05p		High
Wed 2:39a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:03a		High
Tue 10:51a		Low
Tue 4:47p		High
Tue 10:53p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:42a		High
Tue 1:51p		Low
Tue 8:39p		High
Wed 1:46a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:39a		High
Tue 11:44a		Low
Tue 5:20p		High
Tue 11:48p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:36a		Low
Tue 4:24p		High
Tue 10:41p		Low
Wed 5:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:03a		High
Tue 11:12a		Low
Tue 4:49p		High
Tue 11:23p		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:38a		Low
Tue 4:30p		High
Tue 10:53p		Low
Wed 5:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:35a		High
Tue 11:43a		Low
Tue 5:31p		High
Tue 11:56p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.

SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the
afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

