Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Advisories
--Coastal Flood Warning until 5 p.m. for the Jersey Shore.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|34° - 37°
|Winds
|From the North
19 - 26 mph (Gust 36 mph)
16 - 23 knots (Gust 31 knots)
|Waves
|5 - 9 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|37° - 40°
(Normal 35° - 37°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|7:04am - 5:22pm
|UV Index
|0 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 11:00a
|Low
Tue 5:23p
|High
Tue 11:43p
|Low
Wed 5:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:34a
|Low
Tue 4:47p
|High
Tue 11:17p
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:48a
|Low
Tue 4:59p
|High
Tue 11:31p
|Low
Wed 5:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:30a
|Low
Tue 4:51p
|High
Tue 11:13p
|Low
Wed 5:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:00a
|High
Tue 2:40p
|Low
Tue 9:28p
|High
Wed 3:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:49a
|Low
Tue 5:26p
|High
Tue 11:30p
|Low
Wed 5:50a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:34a
|High
Tue 1:47p
|Low
Tue 9:02p
|High
Wed 2:30a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:22a
|High
Tue 11:40a
|Low
Tue 5:58p
|High
Wed 12:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:31a
|Low
Tue 4:58p
|High
Tue 11:12p
|Low
Wed 5:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 11:11a
|Low
Tue 5:26p
|High
Tue 11:45p
|Low
Wed 5:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:44a
|Low
Tue 5:05p
|High
Tue 11:19p
|Low
Wed 5:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:28a
|High
Tue 11:47a
|Low
Tue 5:59p
|High
Wed 12:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft this afternoon. Rain or snow likely or sleet early this morning, then rain or snow likely late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Snow or rain likely early in the evening, then a chance of snow showers in the late evening and early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of rain.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of rain in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of snow and rain after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).