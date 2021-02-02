Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Advisories

--Coastal Flood Warning until 5 p.m. for the Jersey Shore.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature34° - 37°
WindsFrom the North
19 - 26 mph (Gust 36 mph)
16 - 23 knots (Gust 31 knots)
Waves5 - 9 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature37° - 40°
(Normal 35° - 37°)
Sunrise/Sunset7:04am - 5:22pm
UV Index0 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 11:00a		Low
Tue 5:23p		High
Tue 11:43p		Low
Wed 5:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:34a		Low
Tue 4:47p		High
Tue 11:17p		Low
Wed 5:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:48a		Low
Tue 4:59p		High
Tue 11:31p		Low
Wed 5:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:30a		Low
Tue 4:51p		High
Tue 11:13p		Low
Wed 5:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:00a		High
Tue 2:40p		Low
Tue 9:28p		High
Wed 3:23a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 10:49a		Low
Tue 5:26p		High
Tue 11:30p		Low
Wed 5:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:34a		High
Tue 1:47p		Low
Tue 9:02p		High
Wed 2:30a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:22a		High
Tue 11:40a		Low
Tue 5:58p		High
Wed 12:20a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:31a		Low
Tue 4:58p		High
Tue 11:12p		Low
Wed 5:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 11:11a		Low
Tue 5:26p		High
Tue 11:45p		Low
Wed 5:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:44a		Low
Tue 5:05p		High
Tue 11:19p		Low
Wed 5:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:28a		High
Tue 11:47a		Low
Tue 5:59p		High
Wed 12:19a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft this afternoon. Rain or snow likely or sleet early this morning, then rain or snow likely late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Snow or rain likely early in the evening, then a chance of snow showers in the late evening and early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of rain.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of rain in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of snow and rain after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

