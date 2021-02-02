Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Advisories

--Coastal Flood Warning until 5 p.m. for the Jersey Shore.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 34° - 37° Winds From the North

19 - 26 mph (Gust 36 mph)

16 - 23 knots (Gust 31 knots) Waves 5 - 9 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 37° - 40°

(Normal 35° - 37°) Sunrise/Sunset 7:04am - 5:22pm UV Index 0 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 11:00a Low

Tue 5:23p High

Tue 11:43p Low

Wed 5:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:34a Low

Tue 4:47p High

Tue 11:17p Low

Wed 5:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:48a Low

Tue 4:59p High

Tue 11:31p Low

Wed 5:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:30a Low

Tue 4:51p High

Tue 11:13p Low

Wed 5:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:00a High

Tue 2:40p Low

Tue 9:28p High

Wed 3:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:49a Low

Tue 5:26p High

Tue 11:30p Low

Wed 5:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:34a High

Tue 1:47p Low

Tue 9:02p High

Wed 2:30a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:22a High

Tue 11:40a Low

Tue 5:58p High

Wed 12:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:31a Low

Tue 4:58p High

Tue 11:12p Low

Wed 5:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 11:11a Low

Tue 5:26p High

Tue 11:45p Low

Wed 5:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:44a Low

Tue 5:05p High

Tue 11:19p Low

Wed 5:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:28a High

Tue 11:47a Low

Tue 5:59p High

Wed 12:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft this afternoon. Rain or snow likely or sleet early this morning, then rain or snow likely late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Snow or rain likely early in the evening, then a chance of snow showers in the late evening and early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of rain.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of rain in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of snow and rain after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).