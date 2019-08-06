Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 87° Winds From the South

7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 70° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:07am - 8:10pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:51a High

Tue 1:11p Low

Tue 7:23p High

Wed 1:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:15a High

Tue 12:45p Low

Tue 6:47p High

Wed 1:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:27a High

Tue 12:59p Low

Tue 6:59p High

Wed 1:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:19a High

Tue 12:41p Low

Tue 6:51p High

Wed 12:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:56a High

Tue 4:51p Low

Tue 11:28p High

Wed 5:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:58a High

Tue 1:02p Low

Tue 7:26p High

Wed 1:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:30a High

Tue 3:58p Low

Tue 11:02p High

Wed 4:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:21a High

Tue 1:43p Low

Tue 7:51p High

Wed 2:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:27a High

Tue 12:47p Low

Tue 6:58p High

Wed 1:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:51a High

Tue 1:16p Low

Tue 7:21p High

Wed 1:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:31a High

Tue 12:51p Low

Tue 7:04p High

Wed 1:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 7:28a High

Tue 1:50p Low

Tue 7:59p High

Wed 2:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW early this morning, then becoming NE late this morning, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of tstms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Tstms likely in the evening. Showers likely. Tstms likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

