Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 6, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:07am - 8:10pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Loch Arbour Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:51a
|High
Tue 1:11p
|Low
Tue 7:23p
|High
Wed 1:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:15a
|High
Tue 12:45p
|Low
Tue 6:47p
|High
Wed 1:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:27a
|High
Tue 12:59p
|Low
Tue 6:59p
|High
Wed 1:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:19a
|High
Tue 12:41p
|Low
Tue 6:51p
|High
Wed 12:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:56a
|High
Tue 4:51p
|Low
Tue 11:28p
|High
Wed 5:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:58a
|High
Tue 1:02p
|Low
Tue 7:26p
|High
Wed 1:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:30a
|High
Tue 3:58p
|Low
Tue 11:02p
|High
Wed 4:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:21a
|High
Tue 1:43p
|Low
Tue 7:51p
|High
Wed 2:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:27a
|High
Tue 12:47p
|Low
Tue 6:58p
|High
Wed 1:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:51a
|High
Tue 1:16p
|Low
Tue 7:21p
|High
Wed 1:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:31a
|High
Tue 12:51p
|Low
Tue 7:04p
|High
Wed 1:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 7:28a
|High
Tue 1:50p
|Low
Tue 7:59p
|High
Wed 2:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW early this morning, then becoming NE late this morning, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of tstms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Tstms likely in the evening. Showers likely. Tstms likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).