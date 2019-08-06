Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Sunrise in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature79° - 87°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature70° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:07am - 8:10pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:51a		High
Tue 1:11p		Low
Tue 7:23p		High
Wed 1:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:15a		High
Tue 12:45p		Low
Tue 6:47p		High
Wed 1:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:27a		High
Tue 12:59p		Low
Tue 6:59p		High
Wed 1:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:19a		High
Tue 12:41p		Low
Tue 6:51p		High
Wed 12:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:56a		High
Tue 4:51p		Low
Tue 11:28p		High
Wed 5:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:58a		High
Tue 1:02p		Low
Tue 7:26p		High
Wed 1:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 10:30a		High
Tue 3:58p		Low
Tue 11:02p		High
Wed 4:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 7:21a		High
Tue 1:43p		Low
Tue 7:51p		High
Wed 2:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:27a		High
Tue 12:47p		Low
Tue 6:58p		High
Wed 1:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 6:51a		High
Tue 1:16p		Low
Tue 7:21p		High
Wed 1:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:31a		High
Tue 12:51p		Low
Tue 7:04p		High
Wed 1:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 7:28a		High
Tue 1:50p		Low
Tue 7:59p		High
Wed 2:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW early this morning, then becoming NE late this morning, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of tstms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Tstms likely in the evening. Showers likely. Tstms likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

