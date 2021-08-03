Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 80°
|Winds
|From the East
6 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:55am - 8:09pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 10:37a
|High
Tue 4:51p
|Low
Tue 11:40p
|High
Wed 5:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:01a
|High
Tue 4:25p
|Low
Tue 11:04p
|High
Wed 5:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:13a
|High
Tue 4:39p
|Low
Tue 11:16p
|High
Wed 5:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:05a
|High
Tue 4:21p
|Low
Tue 11:08p
|High
Wed 4:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:09a
|Low
Tue 2:42p
|High
Tue 8:31p
|Low
Wed 3:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:30a
|High
Tue 4:52p
|Low
Tue 11:33p
|High
Wed 5:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 7:16a
|Low
Tue 2:16p
|High
Tue 7:38p
|Low
Wed 3:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 5:05a
|Low
Tue 10:58a
|High
Tue 5:36p
|Low
Wed 12:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:06a
|High
Tue 4:44p
|Low
Tue 11:21p
|High
Wed 5:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 10:19a
|High
Tue 5:05p
|Low
Tue 11:37p
|High
Wed 5:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:13a
|High
Tue 5:00p
|Low
Tue 11:24p
|High
Wed 5:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 5:15a
|Low
Tue 11:07a
|High
Tue 5:43p
|Low
Wed 12:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).