Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Brick (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature76° - 80°
WindsFrom the East
6 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature70° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:55am - 8:09pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 10:37a		High
Tue 4:51p		Low
Tue 11:40p		High
Wed 5:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:01a		High
Tue 4:25p		Low
Tue 11:04p		High
Wed 5:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:13a		High
Tue 4:39p		Low
Tue 11:16p		High
Wed 5:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:05a		High
Tue 4:21p		Low
Tue 11:08p		High
Wed 4:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:09a		Low
Tue 2:42p		High
Tue 8:31p		Low
Wed 3:45a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:30a		High
Tue 4:52p		Low
Tue 11:33p		High
Wed 5:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 7:16a		Low
Tue 2:16p		High
Tue 7:38p		Low
Wed 3:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 5:05a		Low
Tue 10:58a		High
Tue 5:36p		Low
Wed 12:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:06a		High
Tue 4:44p		Low
Tue 11:21p		High
Wed 5:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 10:19a		High
Tue 5:05p		Low
Tue 11:37p		High
Wed 5:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:13a		High
Tue 5:00p		Low
Tue 11:24p		High
Wed 5:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 5:15a		Low
Tue 11:07a		High
Tue 5:43p		Low
Wed 12:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

