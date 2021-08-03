Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 80° Winds From the East

6 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:55am - 8:09pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 10:37a High

Tue 4:51p Low

Tue 11:40p High

Wed 5:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:01a High

Tue 4:25p Low

Tue 11:04p High

Wed 5:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:13a High

Tue 4:39p Low

Tue 11:16p High

Wed 5:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:05a High

Tue 4:21p Low

Tue 11:08p High

Wed 4:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:09a Low

Tue 2:42p High

Tue 8:31p Low

Wed 3:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:30a High

Tue 4:52p Low

Tue 11:33p High

Wed 5:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 7:16a Low

Tue 2:16p High

Tue 7:38p Low

Wed 3:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 5:05a Low

Tue 10:58a High

Tue 5:36p Low

Wed 12:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:06a High

Tue 4:44p Low

Tue 11:21p High

Wed 5:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 10:19a High

Tue 5:05p Low

Tue 11:37p High

Wed 5:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:13a High

Tue 5:00p Low

Tue 11:24p High

Wed 5:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 5:15a Low

Tue 11:07a High

Tue 5:43p Low

Wed 12:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).