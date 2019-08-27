Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 27, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 76° Winds From the East

9 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

8 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:26am - 7:42pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 5:35a Low

Tue 11:46a High

Tue 5:54p Low

Wed 12:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:09a Low

Tue 11:10a High

Tue 5:28p Low

Wed 12:06a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:23a Low

Tue 11:22a High

Tue 5:42p Low

Wed 12:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:05a Low

Tue 11:14a High

Tue 5:24p Low

Wed 12:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:15a Low

Tue 3:51p High

Tue 9:34p Low

Wed 4:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:28a Low

Tue 11:33a High

Tue 5:48p Low

Wed 12:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:22a Low

Tue 3:25p High

Tue 8:41p Low

Wed 4:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:15a Low

Tue 12:03p High

Tue 6:42p Low

Wed 1:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:12a Low

Tue 11:06a High

Tue 5:37p Low

Wed 12:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 5:35a Low

Tue 11:28a High

Tue 6:11p Low

Wed 12:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:19a Low

Tue 11:17a High

Tue 5:49p Low

Wed 12:17a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:16a Low

Tue 12:08p High

Tue 6:44p Low

Wed 1:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).