Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 27, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 76°
|Winds
|From the East
9 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:26am - 7:42pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Live from the Shore
Monmouth Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 5:35a
|Low
Tue 11:46a
|High
Tue 5:54p
|Low
Wed 12:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:09a
|Low
Tue 11:10a
|High
Tue 5:28p
|Low
Wed 12:06a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:23a
|Low
Tue 11:22a
|High
Tue 5:42p
|Low
Wed 12:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:05a
|Low
Tue 11:14a
|High
Tue 5:24p
|Low
Wed 12:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:15a
|Low
Tue 3:51p
|High
Tue 9:34p
|Low
Wed 4:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:28a
|Low
Tue 11:33a
|High
Tue 5:48p
|Low
Wed 12:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:22a
|Low
Tue 3:25p
|High
Tue 8:41p
|Low
Wed 4:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:15a
|Low
Tue 12:03p
|High
Tue 6:42p
|Low
Wed 1:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:12a
|Low
Tue 11:06a
|High
Tue 5:37p
|Low
Wed 12:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 5:35a
|Low
Tue 11:28a
|High
Tue 6:11p
|Low
Wed 12:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:19a
|Low
Tue 11:17a
|High
Tue 5:49p
|Low
Wed 12:17a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 6:16a
|Low
Tue 12:08p
|High
Tue 6:44p
|Low
Wed 1:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.
THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).