Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Ship Bottom (Dennis Symons)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature71° - 76°
WindsFrom the East
9 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:26am - 7:42pm
UV Index6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 5:35a		Low
Tue 11:46a		High
Tue 5:54p		Low
Wed 12:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:09a		Low
Tue 11:10a		High
Tue 5:28p		Low
Wed 12:06a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:23a		Low
Tue 11:22a		High
Tue 5:42p		Low
Wed 12:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:05a		Low
Tue 11:14a		High
Tue 5:24p		Low
Wed 12:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:15a		Low
Tue 3:51p		High
Tue 9:34p		Low
Wed 4:47a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:28a		Low
Tue 11:33a		High
Tue 5:48p		Low
Wed 12:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 8:22a		Low
Tue 3:25p		High
Tue 8:41p		Low
Wed 4:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 6:15a		Low
Tue 12:03p		High
Tue 6:42p		Low
Wed 1:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:12a		Low
Tue 11:06a		High
Tue 5:37p		Low
Wed 12:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 5:35a		Low
Tue 11:28a		High
Tue 6:11p		Low
Wed 12:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:19a		Low
Tue 11:17a		High
Tue 5:49p		Low
Wed 12:17a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 6:16a		Low
Tue 12:08p		High
Tue 6:44p		Low
Wed 1:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top