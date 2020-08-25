Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|85° - 91°
|Winds
|From the West
11 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 7:33a
|High
Tue 1:56p
|Low
Tue 8:28p
|High
Wed 2:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:57a
|High
Tue 1:30p
|Low
Tue 7:52p
|High
Wed 1:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:09a
|High
Tue 1:44p
|Low
Tue 8:04p
|High
Wed 2:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:01a
|High
Tue 1:26p
|Low
Tue 7:56p
|High
Wed 1:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 11:38a
|High
Tue 5:36p
|Low
Wed 12:33a
|High
Wed 5:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:39a
|High
Tue 1:47p
|Low
Tue 8:28p
|High
Wed 2:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 11:12a
|High
Tue 4:43p
|Low
Wed 12:07a
|High
Wed 5:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 8:02a
|High
Tue 2:32p
|Low
Tue 8:53p
|High
Wed 2:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:07a
|High
Tue 1:35p
|Low
Tue 7:59p
|High
Wed 1:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 7:29a
|High
Tue 2:05p
|Low
Tue 8:22p
|High
Wed 2:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:11a
|High
Tue 1:39p
|Low
Tue 8:06p
|High
Wed 2:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 8:08a
|High
Tue 2:38p
|Low
Tue 8:58p
|High
Wed 3:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).