Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Yellow flag flies at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature85° - 91°
WindsFrom the West
11 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 7:33a		High
Tue 1:56p		Low
Tue 8:28p		High
Wed 2:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:57a		High
Tue 1:30p		Low
Tue 7:52p		High
Wed 1:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:09a		High
Tue 1:44p		Low
Tue 8:04p		High
Wed 2:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:01a		High
Tue 1:26p		Low
Tue 7:56p		High
Wed 1:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 11:38a		High
Tue 5:36p		Low
Wed 12:33a		High
Wed 5:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:39a		High
Tue 1:47p		Low
Tue 8:28p		High
Wed 2:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 11:12a		High
Tue 4:43p		Low
Wed 12:07a		High
Wed 5:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 8:02a		High
Tue 2:32p		Low
Tue 8:53p		High
Wed 2:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:07a		High
Tue 1:35p		Low
Tue 7:59p		High
Wed 1:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 7:29a		High
Tue 2:05p		Low
Tue 8:22p		High
Wed 2:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:11a		High
Tue 1:39p		Low
Tue 8:06p		High
Wed 2:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 8:08a		High
Tue 2:38p		Low
Tue 8:58p		High
Wed 3:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top