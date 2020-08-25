Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 85° - 91° Winds From the West

11 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 74° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 7:33a High

Tue 1:56p Low

Tue 8:28p High

Wed 2:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:57a High

Tue 1:30p Low

Tue 7:52p High

Wed 1:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:09a High

Tue 1:44p Low

Tue 8:04p High

Wed 2:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:01a High

Tue 1:26p Low

Tue 7:56p High

Wed 1:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 11:38a High

Tue 5:36p Low

Wed 12:33a High

Wed 5:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:39a High

Tue 1:47p Low

Tue 8:28p High

Wed 2:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 11:12a High

Tue 4:43p Low

Wed 12:07a High

Wed 5:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 8:02a High

Tue 2:32p Low

Tue 8:53p High

Wed 2:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:07a High

Tue 1:35p Low

Tue 7:59p High

Wed 1:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 7:29a High

Tue 2:05p Low

Tue 8:22p High

Wed 2:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:11a High

Tue 1:39p Low

Tue 8:06p High

Wed 2:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 8:08a High

Tue 2:38p Low

Tue 8:58p High

Wed 3:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).