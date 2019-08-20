Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 20, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:20am - 7:52pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Brigantine Beach Cam
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:27a
|High
Tue 11:42a
|Low
Tue 5:50p
|High
Tue 11:56p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:16a
|Low
Tue 5:14p
|High
Tue 11:30p
|Low
Wed 5:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:03a
|High
Tue 11:30a
|Low
Tue 5:26p
|High
Tue 11:44p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:12a
|Low
Tue 5:18p
|High
Tue 11:26p
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:32a
|High
Tue 3:22p
|Low
Tue 9:55p
|High
Wed 3:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:26a
|High
Tue 11:32a
|Low
Tue 5:47p
|High
Tue 11:44p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:06a
|High
Tue 2:29p
|Low
Tue 9:29p
|High
Wed 2:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:05a
|High
Tue 12:27p
|Low
Tue 6:25p
|High
Wed 12:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:05a
|High
Tue 11:14a
|Low
Tue 5:24p
|High
Tue 11:26p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:29a
|High
Tue 11:46a
|Low
Tue 5:45p
|High
Tue 11:59p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:10a
|High
Tue 11:19a
|Low
Tue 5:27p
|High
Tue 11:33p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:07a
|High
Tue 12:22p
|Low
Tue 6:27p
|High
Wed 12:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N early this morning, then becoming E late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).