Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 87° Winds From the South

7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 76° - 79°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:20am - 7:52pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:27a High

Tue 11:42a Low

Tue 5:50p High

Tue 11:56p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:16a Low

Tue 5:14p High

Tue 11:30p Low

Wed 5:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:03a High

Tue 11:30a Low

Tue 5:26p High

Tue 11:44p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:12a Low

Tue 5:18p High

Tue 11:26p Low

Wed 5:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:32a High

Tue 3:22p Low

Tue 9:55p High

Wed 3:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:26a High

Tue 11:32a Low

Tue 5:47p High

Tue 11:44p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:06a High

Tue 2:29p Low

Tue 9:29p High

Wed 2:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:05a High

Tue 12:27p Low

Tue 6:25p High

Wed 12:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:05a High

Tue 11:14a Low

Tue 5:24p High

Tue 11:26p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:29a High

Tue 11:46a Low

Tue 5:45p High

Tue 11:59p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:10a High

Tue 11:19a Low

Tue 5:27p High

Tue 11:33p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:07a High

Tue 12:22p Low

Tue 6:27p High

Wed 12:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N early this morning, then becoming E late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).