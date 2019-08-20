Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature79° - 87°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature76° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:20am - 7:52pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:27a		High
Tue 11:42a		Low
Tue 5:50p		High
Tue 11:56p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:16a		Low
Tue 5:14p		High
Tue 11:30p		Low
Wed 5:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:03a		High
Tue 11:30a		Low
Tue 5:26p		High
Tue 11:44p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:12a		Low
Tue 5:18p		High
Tue 11:26p		Low
Wed 5:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:32a		High
Tue 3:22p		Low
Tue 9:55p		High
Wed 3:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:26a		High
Tue 11:32a		Low
Tue 5:47p		High
Tue 11:44p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:06a		High
Tue 2:29p		Low
Tue 9:29p		High
Wed 2:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 6:05a		High
Tue 12:27p		Low
Tue 6:25p		High
Wed 12:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:05a		High
Tue 11:14a		Low
Tue 5:24p		High
Tue 11:26p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:29a		High
Tue 11:46a		Low
Tue 5:45p		High
Tue 11:59p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:10a		High
Tue 11:19a		Low
Tue 5:27p		High
Tue 11:33p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:07a		High
Tue 12:22p		Low
Tue 6:27p		High
Wed 12:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N early this morning, then becoming E late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

