Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Long Beach Township on LBI (Long Beach Township Beach Patrol, LBI New Jersey)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature79° - 87°
WindsFrom the South
11 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:02am - 8:00pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 9:52a		Low
Tue 4:01p		High
Tue 9:55p		Low
Wed 4:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:26a		Low
Tue 3:25p		High
Tue 9:29p		Low
Wed 4:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:40a		Low
Tue 3:37p		High
Tue 9:43p		Low
Wed 4:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:22a		Low
Tue 3:29p		High
Tue 9:25p		Low
Wed 4:04a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:04a		High
Tue 1:32p		Low
Tue 8:06p		High
Wed 1:35a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:43a		Low
Tue 3:49p		High
Tue 9:50p		Low
Wed 4:34a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 7:38a		High
Tue 12:39p		Low
Tue 7:40p		High
Wed 12:42a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 10:34a		Low
Tue 4:19p		High
Tue 10:43p		Low
Wed 5:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:29a		Low
Tue 3:22p		High
Tue 9:38p		Low
Wed 4:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 10:05a		Low
Tue 3:49p		High
Tue 10:20p		Low
Wed 4:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:32a		Low
Tue 3:29p		High
Tue 9:49p		Low
Wed 4:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 10:35a		Low
Tue 4:27p		High
Tue 10:51p		Low
Wed 5:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

