Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 87° Winds From the South

11 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)

9 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:02am - 8:00pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:52a Low

Tue 4:01p High

Tue 9:55p Low

Wed 4:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:26a Low

Tue 3:25p High

Tue 9:29p Low

Wed 4:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:40a Low

Tue 3:37p High

Tue 9:43p Low

Wed 4:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:22a Low

Tue 3:29p High

Tue 9:25p Low

Wed 4:04a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:04a High

Tue 1:32p Low

Tue 8:06p High

Wed 1:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:43a Low

Tue 3:49p High

Tue 9:50p Low

Wed 4:34a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:38a High

Tue 12:39p Low

Tue 7:40p High

Wed 12:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:34a Low

Tue 4:19p High

Tue 10:43p Low

Wed 5:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:29a Low

Tue 3:22p High

Tue 9:38p Low

Wed 4:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:05a Low

Tue 3:49p High

Tue 10:20p Low

Wed 4:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:32a Low

Tue 3:29p High

Tue 9:49p Low

Wed 4:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:35a Low

Tue 4:27p High

Tue 10:51p Low

Wed 5:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).