Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:02am - 8:00pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:52a
|Low
Tue 4:01p
|High
Tue 9:55p
|Low
Wed 4:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:26a
|Low
Tue 3:25p
|High
Tue 9:29p
|Low
Wed 4:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:40a
|Low
Tue 3:37p
|High
Tue 9:43p
|Low
Wed 4:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:22a
|Low
Tue 3:29p
|High
Tue 9:25p
|Low
Wed 4:04a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:04a
|High
Tue 1:32p
|Low
Tue 8:06p
|High
Wed 1:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:43a
|Low
Tue 3:49p
|High
Tue 9:50p
|Low
Wed 4:34a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:38a
|High
Tue 12:39p
|Low
Tue 7:40p
|High
Wed 12:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 10:34a
|Low
Tue 4:19p
|High
Tue 10:43p
|Low
Wed 5:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:29a
|Low
Tue 3:22p
|High
Tue 9:38p
|Low
Wed 4:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:05a
|Low
Tue 3:49p
|High
Tue 10:20p
|Low
Wed 4:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:32a
|Low
Tue 3:29p
|High
Tue 9:49p
|Low
Wed 4:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:35a
|Low
Tue 4:27p
|High
Tue 10:51p
|Low
Wed 5:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
WED...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).