Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 6, 2018

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 91°
Winds From the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 78° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:36am - 7:26pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 5:14a		 Low
Thu 11:30a		 High
Thu 5:37p		 Low
Fri 12:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:54a		 High
Thu 5:11p		 Low
Thu 11:46p		 High
Fri 5:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 5:02a		 Low
Thu 11:06a		 High
Thu 5:25p		 Low
Thu 11:58p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:58a		 High
Thu 5:07p		 Low
Thu 11:50p		 High
Fri 5:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 8:54a		 Low
Thu 3:35p		 High
Thu 9:17p		 Low
Fri 4:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 5:07a		 Low
Thu 11:18a		 High
Thu 5:30p		 Low
Fri 12:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Thu 8:01a		 Low
Thu 3:09p		 High
Thu 8:24p		 Low
Fri 4:01a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 5:52a		 Low
Thu 11:44a		 High
Thu 6:20p		 Low
Fri 12:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:51a		 High
Thu 5:20p		 Low
Thu 11:50p		 High
Fri 5:55a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 5:19a		 Low
Thu 11:12a		 High
Thu 5:53p		 Low
Fri 12:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 5:02a		 Low
Thu 11:00a		 High
Thu 5:33p		 Low
Thu 11:58p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 5:56a		 Low
Thu 11:51a		 High
Thu 6:25p		 Low
Fri 12:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming NW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the morning, then tstms likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

