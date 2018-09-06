Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 6, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 91°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:36am - 7:26pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 5:14a
|Low
Thu 11:30a
|High
Thu 5:37p
|Low
Fri 12:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:54a
|High
Thu 5:11p
|Low
Thu 11:46p
|High
Fri 5:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:02a
|Low
Thu 11:06a
|High
Thu 5:25p
|Low
Thu 11:58p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:58a
|High
Thu 5:07p
|Low
Thu 11:50p
|High
Fri 5:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:54a
|Low
Thu 3:35p
|High
Thu 9:17p
|Low
Fri 4:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:07a
|Low
Thu 11:18a
|High
Thu 5:30p
|Low
Fri 12:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 8:01a
|Low
Thu 3:09p
|High
Thu 8:24p
|Low
Fri 4:01a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:52a
|Low
Thu 11:44a
|High
Thu 6:20p
|Low
Fri 12:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:51a
|High
Thu 5:20p
|Low
Thu 11:50p
|High
Fri 5:55a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 5:19a
|Low
Thu 11:12a
|High
Thu 5:53p
|Low
Fri 12:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:02a
|Low
Thu 11:00a
|High
Thu 5:33p
|Low
Thu 11:58p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:56a
|Low
Thu 11:51a
|High
Thu 6:25p
|Low
Fri 12:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming NW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the morning, then tstms likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).