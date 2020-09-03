Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 3, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 9:21a
|Low
Thu 3:34p
|High
Thu 9:35p
|Low
Fri 3:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:55a
|Low
Thu 2:58p
|High
Thu 9:09p
|Low
Fri 3:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:09a
|Low
Thu 3:10p
|High
Thu 9:23p
|Low
Fri 3:31a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:51a
|Low
Thu 3:02p
|High
Thu 9:05p
|Low
Fri 3:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:24a
|High
Thu 1:01p
|Low
Thu 7:39p
|High
Fri 1:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:12a
|Low
Thu 3:28p
|High
Thu 9:27p
|Low
Fri 3:51a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 6:58a
|High
Thu 12:08p
|Low
Thu 7:13p
|High
Fri 12:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 9:55a
|Low
Thu 3:50p
|High
Thu 10:06p
|Low
Fri 4:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:59a
|Low
Thu 3:04p
|High
Thu 9:13p
|Low
Fri 3:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 9:25a
|Low
Thu 3:22p
|High
Thu 9:44p
|Low
Fri 3:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:06a
|Low
Thu 3:04p
|High
Thu 9:22p
|Low
Fri 3:33a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:04a
|Low
Thu 4:04p
|High
Thu 10:21p
|Low
Fri 4:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning, then a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).