Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 24, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 78° Winds From the South

6 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 64° - 67°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 8:18a High

Thu 2:34p Low

Thu 9:19p High

Fri 3:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:42a High

Thu 2:08p Low

Thu 8:43p High

Fri 2:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:54a High

Thu 2:22p Low

Thu 8:55p High

Fri 2:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:46a High

Thu 2:04p Low

Thu 8:47p High

Fri 2:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:44a Low

Thu 12:23p High

Thu 6:14p Low

Fri 1:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:18a High

Thu 2:25p Low

Thu 9:17p High

Fri 3:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 11:57a High

Thu 5:21p Low

Fri 12:58a High

Fri 5:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:39a High

Thu 3:10p Low

Thu 9:40p High

Fri 3:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:49a High

Thu 2:21p Low

Thu 8:53p High

Fri 3:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 8:04a High

Thu 2:50p Low

Thu 9:14p High

Fri 3:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:50a High

Thu 2:27p Low

Thu 9:03p High

Fri 3:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:48a High

Thu 3:21p Low

Thu 9:53p High

Fri 3:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).