Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 24, 2020

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature70° - 78°
WindsFrom the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature64° - 67°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 8:18a		High
Thu 2:34p		Low
Thu 9:19p		High
Fri 3:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:42a		High
Thu 2:08p		Low
Thu 8:43p		High
Fri 2:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:54a		High
Thu 2:22p		Low
Thu 8:55p		High
Fri 2:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:46a		High
Thu 2:04p		Low
Thu 8:47p		High
Fri 2:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:44a		Low
Thu 12:23p		High
Thu 6:14p		Low
Fri 1:24a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:18a		High
Thu 2:25p		Low
Thu 9:17p		High
Fri 3:05a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 11:57a		High
Thu 5:21p		Low
Fri 12:58a		High
Fri 5:53a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 8:39a		High
Thu 3:10p		Low
Thu 9:40p		High
Fri 3:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:49a		High
Thu 2:21p		Low
Thu 8:53p		High
Fri 3:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 8:04a		High
Thu 2:50p		Low
Thu 9:14p		High
Fri 3:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:50a		High
Thu 2:27p		Low
Thu 9:03p		High
Fri 3:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 8:48a		High
Thu 3:21p		Low
Thu 9:53p		High
Fri 3:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

