Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 24, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 78°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 67°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 8:18a
|High
Thu 2:34p
|Low
Thu 9:19p
|High
Fri 3:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:42a
|High
Thu 2:08p
|Low
Thu 8:43p
|High
Fri 2:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:54a
|High
Thu 2:22p
|Low
Thu 8:55p
|High
Fri 2:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:46a
|High
Thu 2:04p
|Low
Thu 8:47p
|High
Fri 2:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:44a
|Low
Thu 12:23p
|High
Thu 6:14p
|Low
Fri 1:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:18a
|High
Thu 2:25p
|Low
Thu 9:17p
|High
Fri 3:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 11:57a
|High
Thu 5:21p
|Low
Fri 12:58a
|High
Fri 5:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:39a
|High
Thu 3:10p
|Low
Thu 9:40p
|High
Fri 3:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:49a
|High
Thu 2:21p
|Low
Thu 8:53p
|High
Fri 3:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 8:04a
|High
Thu 2:50p
|Low
Thu 9:14p
|High
Fri 3:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:50a
|High
Thu 2:27p
|Low
Thu 9:03p
|High
Fri 3:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:48a
|High
Thu 3:21p
|Low
Thu 9:53p
|High
Fri 3:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).