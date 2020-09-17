Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 17, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 78° Winds From the Southwest

6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:17a Low

Thu 2:34p High

Thu 8:32p Low

Fri 3:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:51a Low

Thu 1:58p High

Thu 8:06p Low

Fri 2:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:05a Low

Thu 2:10p High

Thu 8:20p Low

Fri 2:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:47a Low

Thu 2:02p High

Thu 8:02p Low

Fri 2:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:24a High

Thu 11:57a Low

Thu 6:39p High

Fri 12:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:09a Low

Thu 2:29p High

Thu 8:26p Low

Fri 3:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:58a High

Thu 11:04a Low

Thu 6:13p High

Thu 11:19p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:55a Low

Thu 2:53p High

Thu 9:14p Low

Fri 3:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:53a Low

Thu 1:57p High

Thu 8:11p Low

Fri 2:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 8:25a Low

Thu 2:24p High

Thu 8:50p Low

Fri 2:57a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:58a Low

Thu 2:07p High

Thu 8:22p Low

Fri 2:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:00a Low

Thu 2:59p High

Thu 9:22p Low

Fri 3:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds around 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

MON: NE winds around 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).