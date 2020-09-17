Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 17, 2020

Yellow flag flies at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature74° - 78°
WindsFrom the Southwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 8:17a		Low
Thu 2:34p		High
Thu 8:32p		Low
Fri 3:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:51a		Low
Thu 1:58p		High
Thu 8:06p		Low
Fri 2:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:05a		Low
Thu 2:10p		High
Thu 8:20p		Low
Fri 2:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:47a		Low
Thu 2:02p		High
Thu 8:02p		Low
Fri 2:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:24a		High
Thu 11:57a		Low
Thu 6:39p		High
Fri 12:12a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:09a		Low
Thu 2:29p		High
Thu 8:26p		Low
Fri 3:02a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:58a		High
Thu 11:04a		Low
Thu 6:13p		High
Thu 11:19p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 8:55a		Low
Thu 2:53p		High
Thu 9:14p		Low
Fri 3:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:53a		Low
Thu 1:57p		High
Thu 8:11p		Low
Fri 2:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 8:25a		Low
Thu 2:24p		High
Thu 8:50p		Low
Fri 2:57a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:58a		Low
Thu 2:07p		High
Thu 8:22p		Low
Fri 2:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 9:00a		Low
Thu 2:59p		High
Thu 9:22p		Low
Fri 3:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds around 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

MON: NE winds around 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

