Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 17, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 78°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 8:17a
|Low
Thu 2:34p
|High
Thu 8:32p
|Low
Fri 3:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:51a
|Low
Thu 1:58p
|High
Thu 8:06p
|Low
Fri 2:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:05a
|Low
Thu 2:10p
|High
Thu 8:20p
|Low
Fri 2:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:47a
|Low
Thu 2:02p
|High
Thu 8:02p
|Low
Fri 2:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:24a
|High
Thu 11:57a
|Low
Thu 6:39p
|High
Fri 12:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:09a
|Low
Thu 2:29p
|High
Thu 8:26p
|Low
Fri 3:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:58a
|High
Thu 11:04a
|Low
Thu 6:13p
|High
Thu 11:19p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 8:55a
|Low
Thu 2:53p
|High
Thu 9:14p
|Low
Fri 3:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:53a
|Low
Thu 1:57p
|High
Thu 8:11p
|Low
Fri 2:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 8:25a
|Low
Thu 2:24p
|High
Thu 8:50p
|Low
Fri 2:57a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:58a
|Low
Thu 2:07p
|High
Thu 8:22p
|Low
Fri 2:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 9:00a
|Low
Thu 2:59p
|High
Thu 9:22p
|Low
Fri 3:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: N winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds around 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
MON: NE winds around 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).