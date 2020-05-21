Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Red flag in the sand in Asbury Park (Gino D, Townsquare Media NJ)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • High risk of rip currents thru Thursday evening. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
  • Small craft advisory in effect through late tonight.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature56° - 61°
WindsFrom the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves4 - 8 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature54° - 57°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:49a		Low
Thu 1:50p		High
Thu 8:01p		Low
Fri 2:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:23a		Low
Thu 1:14p		High
Thu 7:35p		Low
Fri 2:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:37a		Low
Thu 1:26p		High
Thu 7:49p		Low
Fri 2:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:19a		Low
Thu 1:18p		High
Thu 7:31p		Low
Fri 2:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:00a		High
Thu 11:29a		Low
Thu 5:55p		High
Thu 11:41p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:41a		Low
Thu 1:45p		High
Thu 7:55p		Low
Fri 2:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:34a		High
Thu 10:36a		Low
Thu 5:29p		High
Thu 10:48p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 8:23a		Low
Thu 2:16p		High
Thu 8:44p		Low
Fri 3:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:26a		Low
Thu 1:19p		High
Thu 7:43p		Low
Fri 2:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 7:52a		Low
Thu 1:44p		High
Thu 8:13p		Low
Fri 2:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:29a		Low
Thu 1:27p		High
Thu 7:47p		Low
Fri 2:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 8:33a		Low
Thu 2:22p		High
Thu 8:48p		Low
Fri 3:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 6 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

