Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 21, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- High risk of rip currents thru Thursday evening. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
- Small craft advisory in effect through late tonight.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|56° - 61°
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|4 - 8 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 57°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:49a
|Low
Thu 1:50p
|High
Thu 8:01p
|Low
Fri 2:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:23a
|Low
Thu 1:14p
|High
Thu 7:35p
|Low
Fri 2:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:37a
|Low
Thu 1:26p
|High
Thu 7:49p
|Low
Fri 2:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:19a
|Low
Thu 1:18p
|High
Thu 7:31p
|Low
Fri 2:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:00a
|High
Thu 11:29a
|Low
Thu 5:55p
|High
Thu 11:41p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:41a
|Low
Thu 1:45p
|High
Thu 7:55p
|Low
Fri 2:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:34a
|High
Thu 10:36a
|Low
Thu 5:29p
|High
Thu 10:48p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 8:23a
|Low
Thu 2:16p
|High
Thu 8:44p
|Low
Fri 3:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:26a
|Low
Thu 1:19p
|High
Thu 7:43p
|Low
Fri 2:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:52a
|Low
Thu 1:44p
|High
Thu 8:13p
|Low
Fri 2:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:29a
|Low
Thu 1:27p
|High
Thu 7:47p
|Low
Fri 2:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 8:33a
|Low
Thu 2:22p
|High
Thu 8:48p
|Low
Fri 3:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 6 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).