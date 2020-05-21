Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

High risk of rip currents thru Thursday evening . Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 56° - 61° Winds From the East

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 4 - 8 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 54° - 57°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:49a Low

Thu 1:50p High

Thu 8:01p Low

Fri 2:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:23a Low

Thu 1:14p High

Thu 7:35p Low

Fri 2:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:37a Low

Thu 1:26p High

Thu 7:49p Low

Fri 2:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:19a Low

Thu 1:18p High

Thu 7:31p Low

Fri 2:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:00a High

Thu 11:29a Low

Thu 5:55p High

Thu 11:41p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:41a Low

Thu 1:45p High

Thu 7:55p Low

Fri 2:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:34a High

Thu 10:36a Low

Thu 5:29p High

Thu 10:48p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:23a Low

Thu 2:16p High

Thu 8:44p Low

Fri 3:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:26a Low

Thu 1:19p High

Thu 7:43p Low

Fri 2:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:52a Low

Thu 1:44p High

Thu 8:13p Low

Fri 2:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:29a Low

Thu 1:27p High

Thu 7:47p Low

Fri 2:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:33a Low

Thu 2:22p High

Thu 8:48p Low

Fri 3:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 6 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).