Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Seaside Park (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media NJ)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature73° - 86°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature58° - 67°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:11a		Low
Thu 1:26p		High
Thu 7:39p		Low
Fri 2:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:45a		Low
Thu 12:50p		High
Thu 7:13p		Low
Fri 1:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:59a		Low
Thu 1:02p		High
Thu 7:27p		Low
Fri 1:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:41a		Low
Thu 12:54p		High
Thu 7:09p		Low
Fri 1:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:23a		High
Thu 10:51a		Low
Thu 5:31p		High
Thu 11:19p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:03a		Low
Thu 1:21p		High
Thu 7:30p		Low
Fri 2:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 9:58a		Low
Thu 5:05p		High
Thu 10:26p		Low
Fri 5:51a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 7:49a		Low
Thu 1:44p		High
Thu 8:15p		Low
Fri 2:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:49a		Low
Thu 12:53p		High
Thu 7:18p		Low
Fri 1:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 7:18a		Low
Thu 1:15p		High
Thu 7:49p		Low
Fri 2:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:58a		Low
Thu 12:58p		High
Thu 7:26p		Low
Fri 1:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 7:59a		Low
Thu 1:53p		High
Thu 8:25p		Low
Fri 2:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less early in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers late in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top