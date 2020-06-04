Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 4, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 86°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 67°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:11a
|Low
Thu 1:26p
|High
Thu 7:39p
|Low
Fri 2:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:45a
|Low
Thu 12:50p
|High
Thu 7:13p
|Low
Fri 1:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:59a
|Low
Thu 1:02p
|High
Thu 7:27p
|Low
Fri 1:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:41a
|Low
Thu 12:54p
|High
Thu 7:09p
|Low
Fri 1:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:23a
|High
Thu 10:51a
|Low
Thu 5:31p
|High
Thu 11:19p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:03a
|Low
Thu 1:21p
|High
Thu 7:30p
|Low
Fri 2:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 9:58a
|Low
Thu 5:05p
|High
Thu 10:26p
|Low
Fri 5:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:49a
|Low
Thu 1:44p
|High
Thu 8:15p
|Low
Fri 2:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:49a
|Low
Thu 12:53p
|High
Thu 7:18p
|Low
Fri 1:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:18a
|Low
Thu 1:15p
|High
Thu 7:49p
|Low
Fri 2:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:58a
|Low
Thu 12:58p
|High
Thu 7:26p
|Low
Fri 1:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 7:59a
|Low
Thu 1:53p
|High
Thu 8:25p
|Low
Fri 2:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less early in the morning.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers late in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).