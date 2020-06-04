Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 86° Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 58° - 67°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:11a Low

Thu 1:26p High

Thu 7:39p Low

Fri 2:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:45a Low

Thu 12:50p High

Thu 7:13p Low

Fri 1:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:59a Low

Thu 1:02p High

Thu 7:27p Low

Fri 1:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:41a Low

Thu 12:54p High

Thu 7:09p Low

Fri 1:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:23a High

Thu 10:51a Low

Thu 5:31p High

Thu 11:19p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:03a Low

Thu 1:21p High

Thu 7:30p Low

Fri 2:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:58a Low

Thu 5:05p High

Thu 10:26p Low

Fri 5:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:49a Low

Thu 1:44p High

Thu 8:15p Low

Fri 2:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:49a Low

Thu 12:53p High

Thu 7:18p Low

Fri 1:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:18a Low

Thu 1:15p High

Thu 7:49p Low

Fri 2:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:58a Low

Thu 12:58p High

Thu 7:26p Low

Fri 1:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 7:59a Low

Thu 1:53p High

Thu 8:25p Low

Fri 2:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less early in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers late in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

