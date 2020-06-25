Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 25, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 83°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:47a
|High
Thu 11:55a
|Low
Thu 5:47p
|High
Thu 11:57p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:11a
|High
Thu 11:29a
|Low
Thu 5:11p
|High
Thu 11:31p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:23a
|High
Thu 11:43a
|Low
Thu 5:23p
|High
Thu 11:45p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:15a
|High
Thu 11:25a
|Low
Thu 5:15p
|High
Thu 11:27p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:52a
|High
Thu 3:35p
|Low
Thu 9:52p
|High
Fri 3:37a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:53a
|High
Thu 11:43a
|Low
Thu 5:40p
|High
Thu 11:49p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:26a
|High
Thu 2:42p
|Low
Thu 9:26p
|High
Fri 2:44a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:24a
|High
Thu 12:31p
|Low
Thu 6:11p
|High
Fri 12:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:21a
|High
Thu 11:23a
|Low
Thu 5:14p
|High
Thu 11:30p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:50a
|High
Thu 11:59a
|Low
Thu 5:42p
|High
Fri 12:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:26a
|High
Thu 11:26a
|Low
Thu 5:20p
|High
Thu 11:44p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:20a
|High
Thu 12:30p
|Low
Thu 6:20p
|High
Fri 12:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW early in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).