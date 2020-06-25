Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature75° - 83°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature64° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:47a		High
Thu 11:55a		Low
Thu 5:47p		High
Thu 11:57p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:11a		High
Thu 11:29a		Low
Thu 5:11p		High
Thu 11:31p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:23a		High
Thu 11:43a		Low
Thu 5:23p		High
Thu 11:45p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:15a		High
Thu 11:25a		Low
Thu 5:15p		High
Thu 11:27p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:52a		High
Thu 3:35p		Low
Thu 9:52p		High
Fri 3:37a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:53a		High
Thu 11:43a		Low
Thu 5:40p		High
Thu 11:49p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:26a		High
Thu 2:42p		Low
Thu 9:26p		High
Fri 2:44a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 6:24a		High
Thu 12:31p		Low
Thu 6:11p		High
Fri 12:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:21a		High
Thu 11:23a		Low
Thu 5:14p		High
Thu 11:30p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:50a		High
Thu 11:59a		Low
Thu 5:42p		High
Fri 12:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:26a		High
Thu 11:26a		Low
Thu 5:20p		High
Thu 11:44p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 6:20a		High
Thu 12:30p		Low
Thu 6:20p		High
Fri 12:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW early in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

