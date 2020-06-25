Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 83° Winds From the South

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 76°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:47a High

Thu 11:55a Low

Thu 5:47p High

Thu 11:57p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:11a High

Thu 11:29a Low

Thu 5:11p High

Thu 11:31p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:23a High

Thu 11:43a Low

Thu 5:23p High

Thu 11:45p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:15a High

Thu 11:25a Low

Thu 5:15p High

Thu 11:27p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:52a High

Thu 3:35p Low

Thu 9:52p High

Fri 3:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:53a High

Thu 11:43a Low

Thu 5:40p High

Thu 11:49p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:26a High

Thu 2:42p Low

Thu 9:26p High

Fri 2:44a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:24a High

Thu 12:31p Low

Thu 6:11p High

Fri 12:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:21a High

Thu 11:23a Low

Thu 5:14p High

Thu 11:30p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:50a High

Thu 11:59a Low

Thu 5:42p High

Fri 12:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:26a High

Thu 11:26a Low

Thu 5:20p High

Thu 11:44p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:20a High

Thu 12:30p Low

Thu 6:20p High

Fri 12:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW early in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).