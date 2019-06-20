Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 20, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 83° Winds From the South

9 - 17 mph (Gust 26 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 63° - 74°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 10:53a Low

Thu 4:49p High

Thu 11:02p Low

Fri 5:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:27a Low

Thu 4:13p High

Thu 10:36p Low

Fri 4:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:41a Low

Thu 4:25p High

Thu 10:50p Low

Fri 5:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:23a Low

Thu 4:17p High

Thu 10:32p Low

Fri 4:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:53a High

Thu 2:33p Low

Thu 8:54p High

Fri 2:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:41a Low

Thu 4:41p High

Thu 10:52p Low

Fri 5:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:27a High

Thu 1:40p Low

Thu 8:28p High

Fri 1:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:18a High

Thu 11:23a Low

Thu 5:06p High

Thu 11:32p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:26a Low

Thu 4:19p High

Thu 10:36p Low

Fri 5:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:50a Low

Thu 4:32p High

Thu 11:08p Low

Fri 5:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:30a Low

Thu 4:14p High

Thu 10:43p Low

Fri 5:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:27a High

Thu 11:30a Low

Thu 5:19p High

Thu 11:43p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog early this morning. Areas of fog this afternoon. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers early. A slight chance of showers with isolated tstms early this morning. Showers and tstms likely late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog. Showers and tstms likely in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).