Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 20, 2019

Long Beach Island (LBI Township Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 83°
Winds From the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 26 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 63° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 10:53a		 Low
Thu 4:49p		 High
Thu 11:02p		 Low
Fri 5:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:27a		 Low
Thu 4:13p		 High
Thu 10:36p		 Low
Fri 4:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:41a		 Low
Thu 4:25p		 High
Thu 10:50p		 Low
Fri 5:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:23a		 Low
Thu 4:17p		 High
Thu 10:32p		 Low
Fri 4:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 8:53a		 High
Thu 2:33p		 Low
Thu 8:54p		 High
Fri 2:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 10:41a		 Low
Thu 4:41p		 High
Thu 10:52p		 Low
Fri 5:30a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 8:27a		 High
Thu 1:40p		 Low
Thu 8:28p		 High
Fri 1:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 5:18a		 High
Thu 11:23a		 Low
Thu 5:06p		 High
Thu 11:32p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:26a		 Low
Thu 4:19p		 High
Thu 10:36p		 Low
Fri 5:12a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 10:50a		 Low
Thu 4:32p		 High
Thu 11:08p		 Low
Fri 5:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:30a		 Low
Thu 4:14p		 High
Thu 10:43p		 Low
Fri 5:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 5:27a		 High
Thu 11:30a		 Low
Thu 5:19p		 High
Thu 11:43p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog early this morning. Areas of fog this afternoon. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers early. A slight chance of showers with isolated tstms early this morning. Showers and tstms likely late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog. Showers and tstms likely in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top