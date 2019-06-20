Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 20, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 83°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 26 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Atlantic City Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 10:53a
|Low
Thu 4:49p
|High
Thu 11:02p
|Low
Fri 5:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:27a
|Low
Thu 4:13p
|High
Thu 10:36p
|Low
Fri 4:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:41a
|Low
Thu 4:25p
|High
Thu 10:50p
|Low
Fri 5:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:23a
|Low
Thu 4:17p
|High
Thu 10:32p
|Low
Fri 4:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:53a
|High
Thu 2:33p
|Low
Thu 8:54p
|High
Fri 2:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:41a
|Low
Thu 4:41p
|High
Thu 10:52p
|Low
Fri 5:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:27a
|High
Thu 1:40p
|Low
Thu 8:28p
|High
Fri 1:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:18a
|High
Thu 11:23a
|Low
Thu 5:06p
|High
Thu 11:32p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:26a
|Low
Thu 4:19p
|High
Thu 10:36p
|Low
Fri 5:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:50a
|Low
Thu 4:32p
|High
Thu 11:08p
|Low
Fri 5:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:30a
|Low
Thu 4:14p
|High
Thu 10:43p
|Low
Fri 5:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:27a
|High
Thu 11:30a
|Low
Thu 5:19p
|High
Thu 11:43p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog early this morning. Areas of fog this afternoon. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers early. A slight chance of showers with isolated tstms early this morning. Showers and tstms likely late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog. Showers and tstms likely in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).