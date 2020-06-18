Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 18, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 74° Winds From the East

7 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 62° - 69°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:33a Low

Thu 12:32p High

Thu 6:50p Low

Fri 1:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:07a Low

Thu 11:56a High

Thu 6:24p Low

Fri 12:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:21a Low

Thu 12:08p High

Thu 6:38p Low

Fri 1:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:03a Low

Thu 12:00p High

Thu 6:20p Low

Fri 12:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:13a Low

Thu 4:37p High

Thu 10:30p Low

Fri 5:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:24a Low

Thu 12:24p High

Thu 6:42p Low

Fri 1:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:20a Low

Thu 4:11p High

Thu 9:37p Low

Fri 5:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:07a Low

Thu 12:58p High

Thu 7:33p Low

Fri 1:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:10a Low

Thu 12:01p High

Thu 6:33p Low

Fri 1:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:29a Low

Thu 12:23p High

Thu 6:58p Low

Fri 1:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:14a Low

Thu 12:10p High

Thu 6:38p Low

Fri 1:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 7:14a Low

Thu 1:04p High

Thu 7:36p Low

Fri 2:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).