Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 18, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 74°
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 69°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 6:33a
|Low
Thu 12:32p
|High
Thu 6:50p
|Low
Fri 1:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:07a
|Low
Thu 11:56a
|High
Thu 6:24p
|Low
Fri 12:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:21a
|Low
Thu 12:08p
|High
Thu 6:38p
|Low
Fri 1:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:03a
|Low
Thu 12:00p
|High
Thu 6:20p
|Low
Fri 12:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:13a
|Low
Thu 4:37p
|High
Thu 10:30p
|Low
Fri 5:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:24a
|Low
Thu 12:24p
|High
Thu 6:42p
|Low
Fri 1:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 9:20a
|Low
Thu 4:11p
|High
Thu 9:37p
|Low
Fri 5:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:07a
|Low
Thu 12:58p
|High
Thu 7:33p
|Low
Fri 1:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:10a
|Low
Thu 12:01p
|High
Thu 6:33p
|Low
Fri 1:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:29a
|Low
Thu 12:23p
|High
Thu 6:58p
|Low
Fri 1:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:14a
|Low
Thu 12:10p
|High
Thu 6:38p
|Low
Fri 1:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 7:14a
|Low
Thu 1:04p
|High
Thu 7:36p
|Low
Fri 2:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).