Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 18, 2020

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

  • Moderate risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature69° - 74°
WindsFrom the East
7 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature62° - 69°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 6:33a		Low
Thu 12:32p		High
Thu 6:50p		Low
Fri 1:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:07a		Low
Thu 11:56a		High
Thu 6:24p		Low
Fri 12:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:21a		Low
Thu 12:08p		High
Thu 6:38p		Low
Fri 1:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:03a		Low
Thu 12:00p		High
Thu 6:20p		Low
Fri 12:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 10:13a		Low
Thu 4:37p		High
Thu 10:30p		Low
Fri 5:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:24a		Low
Thu 12:24p		High
Thu 6:42p		Low
Fri 1:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 9:20a		Low
Thu 4:11p		High
Thu 9:37p		Low
Fri 5:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 7:07a		Low
Thu 12:58p		High
Thu 7:33p		Low
Fri 1:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:10a		Low
Thu 12:01p		High
Thu 6:33p		Low
Fri 1:01a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 6:29a		Low
Thu 12:23p		High
Thu 6:58p		Low
Fri 1:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:14a		Low
Thu 12:10p		High
Thu 6:38p		Low
Fri 1:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 7:14a		Low
Thu 1:04p		High
Thu 7:36p		Low
Fri 2:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

