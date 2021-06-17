Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 17, 2021

Asbury Park ( Jimmy Guiliano, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 79° Winds From the North

7 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 67° - 74°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:29pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 7:41a High

Thu 1:57p Low

Thu 7:58p High

Fri 1:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:05a High

Thu 1:31p Low

Thu 7:22p High

Fri 1:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:17a High

Thu 1:45p Low

Thu 7:34p High

Fri 1:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:09a High

Thu 1:27p Low

Thu 7:26p High

Fri 1:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 11:46a High

Thu 5:37p Low

Fri 12:03a High

Fri 5:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:46a High

Thu 1:46p Low

Thu 7:52p High

Fri 1:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 11:20a High

Thu 4:44p Low

Thu 11:37p High

Fri 4:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:21a High

Thu 2:37p Low

Thu 8:26p High

Fri 2:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:18a High

Thu 1:30p Low

Thu 7:27p High

Fri 1:32a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:43a High

Thu 1:55p Low

Thu 7:52p High

Fri 2:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:29a High

Thu 1:34p Low

Thu 7:38p High

Fri 1:48a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:17a High

Thu 2:34p Low

Thu 8:31p High

Fri 2:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt early in the afternoon, then increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON...S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt

after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

