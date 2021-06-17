Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 17, 2021

Asbury Park ( Jimmy Guiliano, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature73° - 79°
WindsFrom the North
7 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature67° - 74°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:29pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 7:41a		High
Thu 1:57p		Low
Thu 7:58p		High
Fri 1:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:05a		High
Thu 1:31p		Low
Thu 7:22p		High
Fri 1:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:17a		High
Thu 1:45p		Low
Thu 7:34p		High
Fri 1:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:09a		High
Thu 1:27p		Low
Thu 7:26p		High
Fri 1:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 11:46a		High
Thu 5:37p		Low
Fri 12:03a		High
Fri 5:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:46a		High
Thu 1:46p		Low
Thu 7:52p		High
Fri 1:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 11:20a		High
Thu 4:44p		Low
Thu 11:37p		High
Fri 4:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 8:21a		High
Thu 2:37p		Low
Thu 8:26p		High
Fri 2:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:18a		High
Thu 1:30p		Low
Thu 7:27p		High
Fri 1:32a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 7:43a		High
Thu 1:55p		Low
Thu 7:52p		High
Fri 2:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:29a		High
Thu 1:34p		Low
Thu 7:38p		High
Fri 1:48a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 8:17a		High
Thu 2:34p		Low
Thu 8:31p		High
Fri 2:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt early in the afternoon, then increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON...S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt
after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

