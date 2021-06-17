Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 17, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 79°
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 74°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 7:41a
|High
Thu 1:57p
|Low
Thu 7:58p
|High
Fri 1:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:05a
|High
Thu 1:31p
|Low
Thu 7:22p
|High
Fri 1:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:17a
|High
Thu 1:45p
|Low
Thu 7:34p
|High
Fri 1:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:09a
|High
Thu 1:27p
|Low
Thu 7:26p
|High
Fri 1:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 11:46a
|High
Thu 5:37p
|Low
Fri 12:03a
|High
Fri 5:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:46a
|High
Thu 1:46p
|Low
Thu 7:52p
|High
Fri 1:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 11:20a
|High
Thu 4:44p
|Low
Thu 11:37p
|High
Fri 4:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:21a
|High
Thu 2:37p
|Low
Thu 8:26p
|High
Fri 2:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:18a
|High
Thu 1:30p
|Low
Thu 7:27p
|High
Fri 1:32a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:43a
|High
Thu 1:55p
|Low
Thu 7:52p
|High
Fri 2:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:29a
|High
Thu 1:34p
|Low
Thu 7:38p
|High
Fri 1:48a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:17a
|High
Thu 2:34p
|Low
Thu 8:31p
|High
Fri 2:49a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt early in the afternoon, then increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
SUN...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON...S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt
after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
