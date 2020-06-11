Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 11, 2020

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect through this evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature72° - 81°
WindsFrom the South
13 - 22 mph (Gust 31 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Waves2 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature60° - 74°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 7:00a		High
Thu 1:20p		Low
Thu 7:13p		High
Fri 1:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:24a		High
Thu 12:54p		Low
Thu 6:37p		High
Fri 1:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:36a		High
Thu 1:08p		Low
Thu 6:49p		High
Fri 1:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:28a		High
Thu 12:50p		Low
Thu 6:41p		High
Fri 12:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 11:05a		High
Thu 5:00p		Low
Thu 11:18p		High
Fri 5:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:08a		High
Thu 1:09p		Low
Thu 7:15p		High
Fri 1:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:39a		High
Thu 4:07p		Low
Thu 10:52p		High
Fri 4:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:34a		High
Thu 1:46p		Low
Thu 7:36p		High
Fri 1:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:48a		High
Thu 12:55p		Low
Thu 6:51p		High
Fri 1:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 7:08a		High
Thu 1:09p		Low
Thu 7:04p		High
Fri 1:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:55a		High
Thu 1:00p		Low
Thu 6:49p		High
Fri 1:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:44a		High
Thu 1:52p		Low
Thu 7:48p		High
Fri 2:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms late in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late in the morning, then becoming E early in the afternoon, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

