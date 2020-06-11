Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 11, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

High Risk of Rip Currents . Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. Small Craft Advisory in effect through this evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 81° Winds From the South

13 - 22 mph (Gust 31 mph)

11 - 19 knots (Gust 27 knots) Waves 2 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 60° - 74°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 7:00a High

Thu 1:20p Low

Thu 7:13p High

Fri 1:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:24a High

Thu 12:54p Low

Thu 6:37p High

Fri 1:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:36a High

Thu 1:08p Low

Thu 6:49p High

Fri 1:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:28a High

Thu 12:50p Low

Thu 6:41p High

Fri 12:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 11:05a High

Thu 5:00p Low

Thu 11:18p High

Fri 5:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:08a High

Thu 1:09p Low

Thu 7:15p High

Fri 1:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:39a High

Thu 4:07p Low

Thu 10:52p High

Fri 4:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:34a High

Thu 1:46p Low

Thu 7:36p High

Fri 1:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:48a High

Thu 12:55p Low

Thu 6:51p High

Fri 1:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:08a High

Thu 1:09p Low

Thu 7:04p High

Fri 1:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:55a High

Thu 1:00p Low

Thu 6:49p High

Fri 1:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:44a High

Thu 1:52p Low

Thu 7:48p High

Fri 2:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms late in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late in the morning, then becoming E early in the afternoon, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).