Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 11, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
- Small Craft Advisory in effect through this evening
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 81°
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 22 mph (Gust 31 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 74°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 7:00a
|High
Thu 1:20p
|Low
Thu 7:13p
|High
Fri 1:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:24a
|High
Thu 12:54p
|Low
Thu 6:37p
|High
Fri 1:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:36a
|High
Thu 1:08p
|Low
Thu 6:49p
|High
Fri 1:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:28a
|High
Thu 12:50p
|Low
Thu 6:41p
|High
Fri 12:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 11:05a
|High
Thu 5:00p
|Low
Thu 11:18p
|High
Fri 5:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:08a
|High
Thu 1:09p
|Low
Thu 7:15p
|High
Fri 1:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:39a
|High
Thu 4:07p
|Low
Thu 10:52p
|High
Fri 4:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:34a
|High
Thu 1:46p
|Low
Thu 7:36p
|High
Fri 1:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:48a
|High
Thu 12:55p
|Low
Thu 6:51p
|High
Fri 1:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:08a
|High
Thu 1:09p
|Low
Thu 7:04p
|High
Fri 1:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:55a
|High
Thu 1:00p
|Low
Thu 6:49p
|High
Fri 1:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:44a
|High
Thu 1:52p
|Low
Thu 7:48p
|High
Fri 2:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms late in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late in the morning, then becoming E early in the afternoon, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).