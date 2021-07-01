Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature78° - 86°
WindsFrom the West
7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature62° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 8:02a		High
Thu 2:19p		Low
Thu 8:37p		High
Fri 2:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:26a		High
Thu 1:53p		Low
Thu 8:01p		High
Fri 2:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:38a		High
Thu 2:07p		Low
Thu 8:13p		High
Fri 2:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:30a		High
Thu 1:49p		Low
Thu 8:05p		High
Fri 2:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:21a		Low
Thu 12:07p		High
Thu 5:59p		Low
Fri 12:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:08a		High
Thu 2:15p		Low
Thu 8:34p		High
Fri 2:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 11:41a		High
Thu 5:06p		Low
Fri 12:16a		High
Fri 5:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 8:31a		High
Thu 2:52p		Low
Thu 8:54p		High
Fri 2:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:45a		High
Thu 2:05p		Low
Thu 8:10p		High
Fri 2:12a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 8:02a		High
Thu 2:16p		Low
Thu 8:24p		High
Fri 2:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:53a		High
Thu 2:12p		Low
Thu 8:11p		High
Fri 2:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 8:43a		High
Thu 3:02p		Low
Thu 9:09p		High
Fri 3:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers until early morning. Showers likely late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period
of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...SE winds around 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from
the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

