Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 86° Winds From the West

7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 62° - 80°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 8:02a High

Thu 2:19p Low

Thu 8:37p High

Fri 2:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:26a High

Thu 1:53p Low

Thu 8:01p High

Fri 2:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:38a High

Thu 2:07p Low

Thu 8:13p High

Fri 2:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:30a High

Thu 1:49p Low

Thu 8:05p High

Fri 2:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:21a Low

Thu 12:07p High

Thu 5:59p Low

Fri 12:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:08a High

Thu 2:15p Low

Thu 8:34p High

Fri 2:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 11:41a High

Thu 5:06p Low

Fri 12:16a High

Fri 5:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:31a High

Thu 2:52p Low

Thu 8:54p High

Fri 2:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:45a High

Thu 2:05p Low

Thu 8:10p High

Fri 2:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 8:02a High

Thu 2:16p Low

Thu 8:24p High

Fri 2:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:53a High

Thu 2:12p Low

Thu 8:11p High

Fri 2:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:43a High

Thu 3:02p Low

Thu 9:09p High

Fri 3:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers until early morning. Showers likely late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period

of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...SE winds around 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from

the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).