Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 1, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 8:02a
|High
Thu 2:19p
|Low
Thu 8:37p
|High
Fri 2:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:26a
|High
Thu 1:53p
|Low
Thu 8:01p
|High
Fri 2:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:38a
|High
Thu 2:07p
|Low
Thu 8:13p
|High
Fri 2:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:30a
|High
Thu 1:49p
|Low
Thu 8:05p
|High
Fri 2:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:21a
|Low
Thu 12:07p
|High
Thu 5:59p
|Low
Fri 12:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:08a
|High
Thu 2:15p
|Low
Thu 8:34p
|High
Fri 2:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 11:41a
|High
Thu 5:06p
|Low
Fri 12:16a
|High
Fri 5:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:31a
|High
Thu 2:52p
|Low
Thu 8:54p
|High
Fri 2:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:45a
|High
Thu 2:05p
|Low
Thu 8:10p
|High
Fri 2:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 8:02a
|High
Thu 2:16p
|Low
Thu 8:24p
|High
Fri 2:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:53a
|High
Thu 2:12p
|Low
Thu 8:11p
|High
Fri 2:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:43a
|High
Thu 3:02p
|Low
Thu 9:09p
|High
Fri 3:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers until early morning. Showers likely late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period
of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT...SE winds around 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from
the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT...N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).