Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, December 17, 2020

Advisories

--Coastal Flood Warning and Advisory for the Jersey Shore. Moderate flooding expected during Thursday morning's high tide cycle, with up to 2 feet of surge and water inundation.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 33° - 41° Winds From the North

19 - 37 mph (Gust 48 mph)

17 - 32 knots (Gust 42 knots) Waves 5 - 12 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 45° - 48°

(Normal 42° - 44°) Sunrise/Sunset 7:12am - 4:39pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:33a Low

Thu 4:04p High

Thu 10:07p Low

Fri 4:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:07a Low

Thu 3:28p High

Thu 9:41p Low

Fri 3:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:21a Low

Thu 3:40p High

Thu 9:55p Low

Fri 3:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:03a Low

Thu 3:32p High

Thu 9:37p Low

Fri 3:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:26a High

Thu 1:13p Low

Thu 8:09p High

Fri 1:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:21a Low

Thu 4:05p High

Thu 9:54p Low

Fri 4:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:00a High

Thu 12:20p Low

Thu 7:43p High

Fri 12:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:06a Low

Thu 4:33p High

Thu 10:37p Low

Fri 4:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:10a Low

Thu 3:42p High

Thu 9:41p Low

Fri 3:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:46a Low

Thu 4:06p High

Thu 10:09p Low

Fri 3:55a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:19a Low

Thu 3:48p High

Thu 9:50p Low

Fri 3:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:18a Low

Thu 4:42p High

Thu 10:46p Low

Fri 4:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING

TODAY: N winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 14 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft this afternoon. Rain likely or a chance of snow this morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon. Seas 9 to 14 ft dominant period 10 seconds, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft dominant period 10 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds in the evening.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).