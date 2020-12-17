Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, December 17, 2020

Getty Images

Advisories

--Coastal Flood Warning and Advisory for the Jersey Shore. Moderate flooding expected during Thursday morning's high tide cycle, with up to 2 feet of surge and water inundation.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature33° - 41°
WindsFrom the North
19 - 37 mph (Gust 48 mph)
17 - 32 knots (Gust 42 knots)
Waves5 - 12 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature45° - 48°
(Normal 42° - 44°)
Sunrise/Sunset7:12am - 4:39pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 9:33a		Low
Thu 4:04p		High
Thu 10:07p		Low
Fri 4:09a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:07a		Low
Thu 3:28p		High
Thu 9:41p		Low
Fri 3:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:21a		Low
Thu 3:40p		High
Thu 9:55p		Low
Fri 3:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:03a		Low
Thu 3:32p		High
Thu 9:37p		Low
Fri 3:37a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:26a		High
Thu 1:13p		Low
Thu 8:09p		High
Fri 1:47a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 9:21a		Low
Thu 4:05p		High
Thu 9:54p		Low
Fri 4:02a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 7:00a		High
Thu 12:20p		Low
Thu 7:43p		High
Fri 12:54a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 10:06a		Low
Thu 4:33p		High
Thu 10:37p		Low
Fri 4:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:10a		Low
Thu 3:42p		High
Thu 9:41p		Low
Fri 3:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 9:46a		Low
Thu 4:06p		High
Thu 10:09p		Low
Fri 3:55a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:19a		Low
Thu 3:48p		High
Thu 9:50p		Low
Fri 3:36a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 10:18a		Low
Thu 4:42p		High
Thu 10:46p		Low
Fri 4:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING

TODAY: N winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 14 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft this afternoon. Rain likely or a chance of snow this morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon. Seas 9 to 14 ft dominant period 10 seconds, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft dominant period 10 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds in the evening.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top